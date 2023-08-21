Medical Second Opinion Global Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of ~17% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The medical second opinion market is expanding rapidly due to the increasing frequency of malignancies, infectious diseases, genetic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, hematological diseases, orthopedic diseases, and other diseases around the world. The growing frequency of chronic diseases will increase the global patient pool, necessitating the need for a medical second opinion in the market

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Medical Second Opinion Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical second opinion companies' market shares, challenges, medical second opinion market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market medical second opinion companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Second Opinion Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical second opinion market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global medical second opinion market during the forecast period. Notable medical second opinion companies such as Second Opinion International, EMS, 2nd.MD, WorldCare, MediGuide International, LLC., AXA, Cleveland Clinic., USARAD Holdings, Inc., a Nanox company, London Pain Clinic, Johns Hopkins University , Kauvery Hospital, Yashoda Hospitals., Vidal health insurance tpa pvt ltd., FOREIGN OPD, SecondMedic, and several others, are currently operating in the medical second opinion market.

and several others, are currently operating in the medical second opinion market. In January 2022 , Apollo Hospitals Group collaborated with "The Clinic" by Cleveland Clinic, to bring international second opinion services to their patients.

Medical Second Opinion Overview

A medical second opinion is a valuable resource that empowers patients to make informed decisions about their health. It involves seeking input from another qualified medical professional, usually a specialist, to review a diagnosis, treatment plan, or proposed procedure. This process offers patients a fresh perspective, potentially uncovering alternative options or confirming the initial recommendation. Medical second opinions are particularly beneficial for complex or serious conditions, providing patients with greater confidence and understanding to navigate their healthcare journey. By promoting collaboration and thorough consideration of options, a medical second opinion ensures that patients are actively involved in their care and well-being.

Medical Second Opinion Market Insights

North America led the global medical second opinion market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2023–2028. This might be attributed to the growing need for medical second views among patients in the region as a result of the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infectious disease, and others. The rising burden of senior people prone to chronic diseases, increased demand for a virtual medical second opinion, and other factors are among the key factors driving the growth of the medical second opinion market in North America between 2023 and 2028.

Medical Second Opinion Market Dynamics

The growing global burden of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, hematologic blood disorders, orthopedic disorders, infectious diseases, and genetic diseases is propelling the medical second opinion market. The rising prevalence of hematological disorders including sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others has a beneficial impact on the medical second opinion industry. Furthermore, rising healthcare costs will increase demand for medical second views around the world, since it is employed as a cost-cutting measure. Moreover, the second medical opinion market is being pushed by a growing emphasis on avoiding extra expenses and increased awareness about potential exploitation by healthcare organizations, particularly in low- and middle-income nations.

However, factors such as a lack of understanding of medical second opinions, greater costs for medical second opinions, and others may stymie the medical second opinions market growth.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical second opinion market was positively impacted. During the early stages of the pandemic, the need for physical medical second opinions declined due to fewer visits by patients to hospitals or clinics for disease treatment or diagnosis as a result of severe lockdown measures imposed around the world. However, as the demand for virtual medical second opinions grew throughout the epidemic, the demand for medical second views grew rapidly. Patients loved the virtual method of medical second opinion service because they could have a consultation at their leisure and without putting their lives in danger. Similarly, the flexibility in lockdown restrictions, the administration of a vaccine to the public, the resumption of patients to clinics and hospitals second opinions, and the increasing demand for a virtual medical second opinion increased and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Medical Second Opinion Market CAGR ~17% Key Medical Second Opinion Companies Second Opinion International, EMS, 2nd.MD, WorldCare, MediGuide International, LLC., AXA, Cleveland Clinic., USARAD Holdings, Inc., a Nanox company, London Pain Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, Kauvery Hospital, Yashoda Hospitals., Vidal health insurance tpa pvt ltd., FOREIGN OPD, SecondMedic, among others

Medical Second Opinion Market Assessment

Medical Second Opinion Market Segmentation

Medical Second Opinion Market Segmentation By Disorder Type: Organ Transplant, Cardiac Disorder, Hematologic Blood Disorders, Orthopedic Disorders, Cancer, and Others

Organ Transplant, Cardiac Disorder, Hematologic Blood Disorders, Orthopedic Disorders, Cancer, and Others

Medical Second Opinion Market Segmentation By Service Provider: Hospitals, Health Insurance Companies, Online Services, and Others

Hospitals, Health Insurance Companies, Online Services, and Others

Medical Second Opinion Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Second Opinion Market 7 Medical Second Opinion Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Medical Second Opinion Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

