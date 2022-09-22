Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market to Reach USD 187.3 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of caner, surge in demand for cancer screening, and surge in number of medical imaging procedures have boosted the growth of the global medical radiation protection aprons market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market By Type (Front Protection Aprons, Vest and Skirt Aprons, Other Aprons), By Material (Lead Aprons, Light Lead Composite Aprons, Lead Free Aprons), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics and Radiology Centers, Research Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global medical radiation protection aprons industry was pegged at $116.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $187.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in prevalence of caner, surge in demand for cancer screening, and surge in number of medical imaging procedure have boosted the growth of the global medical radiation protection aprons market. Moreover, rise in number of orthopedic surgeries and increase in demand for radiation protection aprons supplemented the market growth. Surge in technologies advancements in healthcare sector would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market as majority of the radiosurgeries or radiotherapies were postponed or rescheduled.

Due to ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients, surgical centers were converted into Covid-19 centers and hospitals.

The vest and skirt aprons segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By type, the vest and skirt aprons segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in expenditure by government organization to develop healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of radiation therapy. However, the front protection aprons segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global medical radiation protection aprons market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in number of X-ray procedures and increase in number of key players that manufacture front protection aprons.

The lead aprons segment dominated the market

By material, the lead aprons segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global medical radiation protection aprons market, and is expected to maintain leading position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for light weight radiation protection aprons. However, the lead-free aprons segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of diagnostic medical imaging procedures and increase in demand for lead apron among wearers.

The clinics and radiology centers segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the clinics and radiology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for radiation protection aprons in radiology centers. However, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global medical radiation protection aprons market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. This is due to increase in demand for radiation therapy in hospitals, increase in number of hospitals, and initiatives taken by governments for development of advanced hospital facilities.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019 accounting for around one-third of the global medical radiation protection aprons market. This is due to rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of X-ray procedures, presence of key players, and development in R&D activities in the radiology sector in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of diseases, which require medical imaging, rise in safety awareness among population working under radiation environment.

Major market players

AADCO Medical, Inc.

AliMed Inc.

Amray Radiation Protection

barrier technologies

BLOXR Solutions

Burlington Medical

infab corporation

Kemper Medical Inc.

Kiran

Lite Tech, Inc.

Protech Medical.

Shielding Intl.

Trivitron Healthcare

Techo-Aide

Velcro BVBA

The report analyzes these key players of the global medical radiation protection aprons market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

