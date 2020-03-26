Medical Nonwoven Disposables Play Crucial Role in Preventing Spread of COVID-19 Across Countries; Continuing Demand Propel Growth, Observes TMR

- Extensive adoption of all types of medical nonwoven disposables by healthcare staff to prevent infectious diseases key to growth

- Rise in uptake of single-use materials considerably spur revenue generation

- The WHO guidelines on infection prevention to spur control medical nonwoven disposables

ALBANY, New York, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Various materials used for making medical nonwoven disposables aim to meet wide spectrum of demands for healthcare industry and general hygiene needs, such as for infants. Growing application of medical nonwoven disposables in wound care applications will help the market to expand at CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2028. The valuation stood at US$ 14.4 bn in 2019.

Future Outlook:

Rising demand for various types of nonwoven medical products, particularly for surgical applications, bolster penetration rate for medical nonwoven disposables in the health care industry across countries. The global market is anticipated to reach worth of ~US$ 20 Bn by 2028-end. Lyocell-based nonwovens help medical nonwoven disposables meet consumer demands for environmentally sustainable products.

"The healthcare industry is benefitting from the use of antiseptic agents in medical nonwoven disposable products to reduce the incidences of healthcare-associated infections," opine analysts at TMR. They further add that companies adopt standardized approach that enable them to offer better skin care and improve patient quality of life.

Key Takeaways in Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Study

Of the various types of materials, the polypropylene segment held the major share in 2019; developing countries major source of revenue, and demand to continue increasing

Of the various end users, ambulatory surgical centers and nursing homes

Also, ambulatory surgical centers and nursing homes are expected to account for sizable revenue share

North America led the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2019 vis-à-vis revenue

led the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2019 vis-à-vis revenue Europe comes as the second revenue generator in 2019; sizable uptake in medical nonwoven disposables in surgeries

comes as the second revenue generator in 2019; sizable uptake in medical nonwoven disposables in surgeries The competitive landscape is characterized by high degree of fragmentation

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Numerous healthcare trends and macroeconomic prospects in numerous countries are expected to drive the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market. A few of the trends are worth noticing:

Rise in numbers of surgeries, especially caesarians, in various countries, especially in developed nations has spurred the adoption of medical nonwoven disposables.

Recent epidemic of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to the dramatic rise in masks and other medical nonwoven disposables for prevention of infectious diseases.

In recent years, HAI has seen unprecedented rise, spurring the need for medical nonwoven disposables for healthcare staff and clinicians

Growing use of bio-based polymers has led to the advent of environmentally sustainable products in the medical nonwoven disposables market.

Growing demand for wound care applications is expected product innovations.

Single-use medical products for preventing infections are gaining popularity

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Region-wise Analysis

At the forefront of the medical nonwoven disposable market are North America and Europe, where mergers, acquisitions, and technological advancements are expected to shape their evolution during the medical nonwoven disposables market. Rise in awareness about hygiene and medical products that help prevent infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive Asia Pacific market. This regional market is projected to be increasingly lucrative during the assessment period, and is expected to rise at rapid revenues.

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Competition Landscape

Several players are actively working on strengthening their production capacities in relation to needle punch, dispersible-based pre-moistened personal cleansing cloths, and punlace. In coming years, top manufacturers of medical nonwoven disposables are likely to set their sights on sustainable medical products for tapping new revenue streams. They make to launch their products in premium segment.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the medical nonwoven disposables market are Medtronic plc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Paul Hartmann AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Segmentation

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product

Surgical Products

Drapes



Gowns



Caps



Masks



Others

Wound Dressings

Bandages



Tapes



Post-operative Wound Dressings



Operative Wound Dressings



Dressing Pads

Incontinence Products

Under Pads



Diapers

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acetate

Rayon

Polyamides & Polyesters

Acrylic

Others

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Consumer & Home Healthcare

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Europe

Germany

U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

