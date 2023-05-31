Medical Membrane Market Set for Exponential Growth, Predicted to Surpass USD 6.34 billion by 2029

Increasing demand for artificial organ driving the growth of the medical membrane market.

the global medical membrane market size is expected to grow at more than 9.82% CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.34 billion by 2029 from a little above USD 2.73 billion in 2020.

Medical membranes are instruments made of organic and inorganic materials that are widely used in medical procedures. Artificially made medical membranes are used in the healthcare sector for isolation needs. In order to create and maintain products with the highest level of purity, they are widely used in the medical industry. In general, they offer high separation precision and support the creation of high purity products. In addition, it provides comparatively better selectivity towards the important components, which enhances and improves wastewater treatment.

Market Dynamics

Driving factors

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the medical membranes market is the quick rise in the use of medical membranes in the healthcare sector, the rising demand for high purity products because of biotechnology advancements, the prevalence of diseases around the world increasing, and the expanding life science and healthcare industries. In addition, a number of advantages offered by medical membranes, such as filtration techniques to reclaim materials like concentrated proteins and enzymes, are driving demand for the medical membranes market globally. Another reason propelling the expansion of the Medical Membranes Market is the rising demand for high purity products in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Medical membranes are also widely utilized in the following processes: sterile filtration, pre-filtration, sample preparation and infusion therapy, venting and gas filtering. Thus, it is anticipated that the Medical Membranes Market will expand over the forecast period due to the rising use of medical membranes in hemodialysis and pharmaceutical filtration.

The segment for PVDF is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast time. The rise in PVDF consumption in the pharmaceutical sector is one of the reasons that can be linked to the growth of PVDF. The segment for nanofiltration is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast time. This is due to the fact that research and development in solvent-stable membranes has enabled the application of nanofiltration membranes to broaden into new fields like pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. The high prevalence of renal diseases, improvements in medical technology, the development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and the rise in demand for high-purity materials and medications are what are fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market.

Competitive landscape and companies covered in the global Medical Membrane report:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

The Medical Membrane market key players include Asahi Kasei, Sartorius, Pall Corporation, 3M, Merck Millipore, W. L. Gore& Associates Inc., Koch Membrane Systems, GE Healthcare, Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH.

Recent Developments

May 2022: Merck announced to spend roughly EURO 440 million in Cork, Ireland, to increase its membrane and filtering manufacturing capabilities. By the end of 2027, the firm plans to expand membrane manufacturing capacity in Carringtwohill and develop a new manufacturing plant Blarney Business Park, creating over 370 permanent employees.

February 2021: 3m Polisher ST, enhanced, a single –use AEX solution designed to replace the reusable AEX polishing column for biologic drug manufacture, was introduced by 3M Health Care. The new device was created by 3M scientists dedicated to finding better ways to manufacture biological medications.

Key Segmentation

The Medical Membrane market is segmented based on By Type, Application, and By Type, Global trends and forecast.

Global Medical Membrane Market by Material, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Acrylics

Polypropylene (Pp)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Global Medical Membrane Market by Process Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Gas Filtration

Dialysis

Global Medical Membrane Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Pharmaceutical

Iv Infusion

Sterile Filtration

Bio-Artificial Processes

Drug Delivery

What are the Main Opportunities Awaiting Medical Membrane Manufacturers?

Some of the main factors propelling the global market for medical membranes are the rise in disease prevalence worldwide, advancements in the biotechnology, life science, and healthcare sectors, surge in demand for high-purity products, and rise in medical industry consumption of medical membranes.

In addition, due to an increase in the world's senior population and the prevalence of obesity, end-stage renal disease and diabetes cases have been on the rise in recent years.

As the world's population ages, the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology sectors are expanding rapidly in developing nations. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies is anticipated to offer profitable prospects for corporate expansion.

Regional Growth Insights

About 35% of the global market for medical membranes is accounted for by Europe.

In both dialyzer demand and pharmaceutical production, Europe is a global leader. The number of people with ESRD (end-stage renal failure), the availability of better diagnostic tools, and the high incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension all contribute to the industry's growth.

What`s New for 2023?

coverage of the danger of a recession, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, the Russia-Ukraine War, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, and global inflation

Positions of the main competitors and global competition

influence in the market across several geographic areas - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Medical Membrane market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

