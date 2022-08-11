Medical Lifting Slings Market is Estimated to Progress at CAGR of 6.7% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

The market for U-shaped slings is expected to grow as more varieties, including toileting, standing, and bathing slings, become available

The patient lift slings market in Europe is also anticipated to grow owing to high cost of recovery and better knowledge of various medical slings and their advantages in homecare

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical lifting slings market size stood at US$ 715.5 Mn in 2021. The medical lifting slings market outlook predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.The global medical lifting slings market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.34 Bn by the end of 2031. Medical lifting slings market analysis highlight that diversification of the product range and government initiatives including care provider safety and laws promoting safe patient handling & mobility (SPHM) are anticipated to fuel the global market in the near future.

The size of the global market for medical lifting slings is anticipated to increase due to the rising need for mobility aids including medical hoist lifts. There are several different types of patient slings, including universal slings, split leg, and full body. There are different varieties of Hoyer lift slings. When used appropriately, they offer a number of advantages, including less risk of damage to both caregivers and patients.

Patients who have fallen from these devices have suffered serious injuries, including head traumas, fractures, and even fatalities. By 2030, the entire baby boomer generation is anticipated to be aged over 65 years, in accordance with the U.S. Census Bureau. According to estimates, this demographic category will outweigh the younger population and dominate the elderly. As a result, it is anticipated that during the coming few years, rise in obese population is likely to present immense growth opportunities for the medical lifting slings market key players.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Medical Lifting Slings Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6559

Key Findings of Market Report

An increase in obesity is predicted to increase patient demand for medical lifting slings. Approximately 340 million children worldwide are obese, and the number is growing among youngsters. By enhancing their quality of life and mobility, bariatric and other paediatric slings are anticipated to satisfy the needs of the obese population.

The global market is likely to be driven by rental supply, which is one of the ongoing trends of the medical lifting slings market. Patients who need slings and lifts for a brief period of time (four to six months) in residential healthcare facilities are increasingly turning to rental services. As a result, numerous governments and non-profit entities offer low-income patient groups in developing nations access to rental care facilities.

Based on product type, in 2021, the seating slings category accounted for a significant portion of the global market. In order to meet the demands of varied patients, seating slings are widely utilized across the world. These slings offer unique qualities including great leg and back support. Seating sling installation is swift and simple. A typical seating sling is generally utilized for a brief period of time.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=6559

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of usage, the reusable category held a significant market share in 2021. This pattern is expected to persist during the forecast timeframe. Reusable slings are easily accessible, come in a variety of styles, and are less expensive. Due of its endurance, reusable medical lifting slings are more in demand in developing nations.

The U-shaped slings category constituted for a sizable portion of the global market in 2021 based on sling form. Patients often appreciate these forms since they include a variety of attachments, ranging from four to eight straps, which give patients pleasant postures.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

HoverTech International

Medline Industries, Inc.

Osprey Sling Company

Medical Depot, Inc.,

Prism Medical Products, LLC

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6559

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market: Segmentation

Product

Bariatric Slings

Seating Slings

Stand Up Slings

Universal Slings

Hammock Sling

Transfer Slings

Toileting Slings

Others

Usage

Reusable

Disposable

Shape

U-shaped Slings

Full Body Slings

End User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facility

Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Collagen Dressings Market: The global collagen dressings market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Mass Spectrometer Market: The global mass spectrometer market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prefilled Syringes Market: The global prefilled syringes market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 35.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Diagnostic Reagents Market: The global diagnostic reagents market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Life Care Solution Services Market: The global life care solution services market is expected to reach more than US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market: The global transplant drug monitoring assay market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 542 Mn by the end of 2031.

Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: The global chronic pelvic pain treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: The global pediatric medical devices market was valued at US$ 21,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research