Medical Lifting Sling Market to Reach $1.41 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of mobility disorder & obesity, and surge in number of key manufacturer of medical lifting slings drive the growth of the global medical lifting sling market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Lifting Slings Market by Product (Universal Slings, Transfer Slings, Hammock Slings, Standing Slings, Seating Slings, Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings, and Others), Usage Type (Reusable Slings, and Disposable Slings), and End User (Home Care Facilities, Hospitals, Elderly Care Facilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global medical lifting sling industry generated $0.56 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.41 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14061

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of mobility disorder & obesity, and surge in number of key manufacturer of medical lifting slings drive the growth of the global medical lifting sling market. However, lack of skilled professional for handling medical lifting slings hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in development of healthcare infrastructure new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global medical lifting sling market positively.

Rise in number of COVID cases and high demand for ventilator support increased the importance of having right tools and supporting aids in hospitals, which in turn, boosted the growth of global medical lifting sling market.

Moreover, the WHO Guidance, regarding the management of COVID-19 patients, highlighted the need of using disposable medical lifting slings, which spurred the growth of the global medical lifting sling market to a huge extent.

The universal slings segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the universal slings segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global medical lifting sling market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030 This is attributed due to increase in prevalence of neuromuscular disease and increase in number of key players for manufacturing universal sling. Other segments mentioned in the report include transfer slings, hammock slings, standing slings, seating slings, and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14061

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global medical lifting sling market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in number of hospitals and rise in prevalence of neuromuscular disorders that need medical lifting slings for proper movement. Other segments mentioned in the report include home care facilities, elderly care facilities, and others.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical lifting sling market, owing to rise in prevalence of obese population, presence of key players, and technological advancements in development of advanced medical lifting slings in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed due to increase in prevalence of geriatric population, rise in demand for home health care, rise in incidences of neuromuscular disorder, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and rise in number of accident.

Leading Market Players:-

ETAC AB

Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh)

Guldmann Inc.

Handicare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare, LLC

Prism Medical Ltd.

Silvalea Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Advanced wound care market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Mass Spectrometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Equine Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Cryotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Pacemaker Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Dermatology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Urinary Tract Cancer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Veterinary Artificial Reproduction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Antipsychotic Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Hematology Analyzers market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research