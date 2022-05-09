Medical Laser Systems Market size worth $ 18.06 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing eye disorders, the growing elderly population, the rising need for aesthetic procedures, and technological advancements in pre-existing laser systems are the factors boosting the Medical Laser Systems Market demand.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Laser Systems Market" By Product (Diode Lasers, Solid State (Crystal) Lasers, Gas Lasers), By Application (Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Gynecology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Laser Systems Market size was valued at USD 7.73 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.19% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Medical Laser Systems Market Overview

Medical laser systems are widely used in urology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and other fields of biology for the purposes of diagnosis, disease management, and prevention. Over the projection period, improving cases of these ailments are expected to have a beneficial impact on market growth. Due to improved dependability, smaller compact designs, reduced purchasing costs, and longer system life spans, solid-state lasers are expected to increase at the quickest rate during the projected period.

Due to the launch of next-generation Optically Pumped Semiconductor Lasers, which deliver unparalleled electrical efficiency, diode lasers are likely to hold a considerable market share. The rise in the incidence of eye problems in the senior population, as well as the number of patients employing advanced laser-based treatments, are driving the Medical Laser Systems Market forward. Furthermore, the rise in the importance of aesthetic laser operations, as well as the increase in the number of cosmetic and non-invasive surgeries, are some of the primary factors driving the worldwide Medical Laser Systems Market.

However, market growth is limited by strict safety standards and a high failure rate of laser-based surgical operations. Semiconductor laser systems have the highest degrees of penetration and melanin absorption. These distinguish the semiconductor laser as the best technology for laser hair removal, allowing for the safe and successful treatment of all skin and hair types in all body locations. With the rise in the number of cosmetic procedures performed each year in both emerging and established countries, the growth of this market is also on the rise, and cosmetic-based enterprises see plenty of potential to expand.

Key Developments

Feb 2020 , Iridex, a manufacturer of ophthalmic laser-based medical solutions, has released the second generation MicroPulse P3 device for glaucoma treatment.

, Iridex, a manufacturer of ophthalmic laser-based medical solutions, has released the second generation MicroPulse P3 device for glaucoma treatment. Sep.2021, Lumenis has launched a new relationship with Laseraid to offer a new subscription model that allows clinics to improve patient outcomes while increasing their bottom line.

Nov. 2020 , Lumenis, Ltd. has announced the release of the breakthrough new Digital Duet, the world's first digital SLT-YAG system.

, Lumenis, Ltd. has announced the release of the breakthrough new Digital Duet, the world's first digital SLT-YAG system. December 2019 , Ellex's laser and ultrasound business was purchased by Lumibird Group (Quantel Medical) for $69 million .

Key Players

The major players in the market are IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., CryoLife, Inc., Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biolase Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Laser Systems Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Medical Laser Systems Market, By Product

Diode Lasers



Solid State (Crystal) Lasers



Gas Lasers



Dye Lasers

Medical Laser Systems Market, By Application

Dermatology



Ophthalmology



Gynecology



Urology



Dentistry



Cardiology



Others

Medical Laser Systems Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research