Medical Informatics Corp. Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Setting a New Standard of Care through its SaaS-based Solution, Sickbay™

Sickbay™ is a vendor neutral platform that supports virtual care by gathering patient data from diverse networked bedside monitoring devices such as cardiac monitors, non-networked devices such as ventilators, NIRS, EEG, and ECMO, as well as bidirectional integration with electronic health record data such as labs and medication. Integrated data is then made accessible to any member of the care team through web-based applications to support flexible, command center and virtual ICU workflows as well as virtual rounding and remote monitoring from offices and homes. In addition to remote monitoring applications, MIC also offers a patient-centered alarm management suite and analytics bundle that accelerates the ability to conduct research and algorithm development. Sickbay™ also features the ability to transform the algorithms into new software-based risk calculators, protocol monitors, trajectory monitors, and/or patient-specific monitors on the same platform.

"MIC's Sickbay™ is a unique platform that delivers the flexibility and customization health systems need to build decision intelligence on top of their existing infrastructure, without disturbing workflows. They can also incorporate custom modules based on clinical and research requirements," said Kaustubh Savant, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "This single-platform approach can help hospitals remove and avoid multiple diverse solutions and create a unified architecture that aggregates and time-synchronizes patient data that has never been available before. It also lets hospitals deploy patient-specific applications on top of the platform, allowing for the development and deployment of their own patient-centered AI at scale."

MIC specifically designed Sickbay™ to handle the extreme storage, compute, and scaling requirements of a distributed clinical platform for remote patient monitoring and real-time analytics. Its use of hyperconverged, tiered storage architectures enables it to deliver superior cost and performance benefits. The company further enhances the ownership experience through several key strategic alliances with Intel, Dell and Cisco.

"Sickbay™ offers several differentiated benefits such as vendor-agnostic, multi-patient viewing of up to 100 patients across units, deployment of virtual care in other inpatient settings outside the ICU, alarm management applications, and open APIs," noted Savant. "Meanwhile, to expedite virtual care monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched its Scale to Serve program in collaboration with Intel. In April 2020, MIC and Intel extended this program until the end of 2021 to ensure hospitals and health systems have the virtual care solution required for the short-term needs of pandemic waves."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC) is empowering a new standard of healthcare by accessing, synthesizing and delivering patient-specific data to clinicians to help them save more lives. Through the company's FDA-cleared Sickbay™ virtual care and analytics platform, MIC provides a singular, interconnected architecture that helps hospitals solve clinical needs to reduce costs, increase revenue and improve operational efficiencies. MIC's flexible, software-based solution enables rapid scaling of vendor-neutral remote patient monitoring across any inpatient setting and the ability to accelerate the development and deployment of patient-centered AI at scale. Fueled by innovative engineers, mathematicians, clinicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs whose work with clinicians at the bedside led to groundbreaking discoveries, MIC is based in Houston, Texas, and works alongside hospitals and healthcare systems across the country to create a new standard of care driven by unprecedented access to patient data.

