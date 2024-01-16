Medical Imaging Services Market to Record Robust Growth at 5.81% CAGR, Accounting for $789.17 Billion by 2030, North America Leads the Industry Due to Increased Demand for Early Disease Detection, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Kings Research, the Global Medical Imaging Services Market value was registered at USD 502.12 billion in 2022 and is foreseen to grow to USD 789.17 billion by 2030, depicting a 5.81% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The global market for medical imaging services is experiencing growth, primarily attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population, which is fueling the demand for accurate and early disease detection. Technological advancements in medical imaging, such as high-resolution modalities and the integration of artificial intelligence, contribute to enhancing diagnostic capabilities.

Medical imaging services are essential to contemporary healthcare as they allow us to visualize the human body using methods such as MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, PET, and SPECT. For a variety of medical diseases, these services are essential for early identification, diagnosis, and therapy planning. They are used in many different contexts, such as neurological assessment, cardiovascular assessment, illness monitoring, preventive screening, and diagnostic imaging. Identification of fractures, malignancies, infections, and vascular anomalies is facilitated by diagnostic imaging.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/medical-imaging-services-market-318

Trending Now: Siemens Healthineers and CommonSpirit Health Enhance Portfolio with Block Imaging

In May 2023, Siemens Healthineers, in collaboration with CommonSpirit Health, successfully acquired Block Imaging, a prominent provider of refurbished medical imaging equipment. This was aimed at broadening Siemens Healthineers' portfolio and consolidating its presence in the refurbished medical imaging market. The acquisition empowered Siemens Healthineers to provide an array of cost-effective imaging solutions to healthcare providers, reinforcing their commitment to delivering high-quality and accessible medical technology.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the medical imaging services industry are strategically employing various key business tactics to improve their market presence. These include forging partnerships, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, innovating products, and establishing joint ventures. The objective behind these endeavors is to broaden their product portfolio and enhance market shares across diverse regions.

For instance, in January 2023, Bayer acquired Blackford, a British medical imaging AI developer. This acquisition underscores the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in the medical imaging sector. The strategic decision aligns with the prevailing market trend of incorporating AI solutions to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, highlighting the industry's reliance on advanced technologies.

Prominent players profiled in the medical imaging services market include:

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Esaote S.p.A.

GE Healthcare

Have an Enquiry? Talk to our Analyst @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/medical-imaging-services-market-318

Non-invasiveness of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Service Type to Bolster Medical Imaging Services Market Growth

Based on service type, the market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), nuclear medicine, and x-ray.

The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment dominated the global medical imaging services market in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to MRI's exceptional capability to generate detailed images of soft tissues and organs. The non-invasive and radiation-free characteristics of MRI have reinforced its popularity among both healthcare providers and patients, further establishing its position at the forefront of the market.

Increasing Imaging Services Offered by Hospitals to Augment Market Revenue

Based on end-user, the medical imaging services market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and research and academic institutes.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022. Hospitals stand out as primary providers of diagnostic and imaging services, presenting a diverse array of modalities and catering to a broad patient base. This extensive service offering has significantly contributed to their substantial market presence. The comprehensive infrastructure of hospitals, coupled with the presence of specialized medical staff capable of handling complex cases, establishes them as the preferred choice for a wide spectrum of medical imaging needs.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/medical-imaging-services-market-318

Surging Emphasis on Early Disease Detection to Boost Medical Imaging Services Market Development

The global medical imaging services market is growing due to increased demand for early disease detection amid rising chronic diseases and an aging population. Technological advancements, including high-resolution modalities and artificial intelligence, enhance diagnostic capabilities. Key drivers include the expansion of telemedicine, teleradiology services, and healthcare infrastructure investments in emerging economies. Integration of electronic health records and a focus on patient-centric care contribute to streamlined workflows and improved outcomes, fueling market growth.

Furthermore, rising government initiatives and investments in healthcare infrastructure and medical imaging technologies play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the medical imaging services industry. These efforts are geared toward improving access to medical imaging services and elevating the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

Early Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies in North America to Spur Medical Imaging Services Market Expansion

North America led the global medical imaging services market in 2022. The region's well-established healthcare system, high healthcare spending, and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies are some factors responsible for its dominance. Major manufacturers of medical equipment, medical imaging centers, and technological pioneers are all concentrated in the United States. The area's commitment to innovation and R&D activities, as well as its use of AI and focus on patient care, all contribute to its leadership status in the industry.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/318

Growing Government Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Support APAC Medical Imaging Services Industry Progress

The Asia Pacific medical imaging services market is anticipated to experience notable growth, with the highest projected CAGR through the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as economic development, urbanization, growing healthcare expenditure, an increase in chronic diseases, technological advancements, digital healthcare solutions, and government initiatives. The adoption of telemedicine, teleradiology, and mobile health applications is on the rise, enhancing accessibility to medical imaging services in remote areas. Government investments in healthcare infrastructure further contribute to APAC's position as a dynamic and rapidly expanding region in the global medical imaging services industry.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.kingsresearch.com/medical-imaging-services-market-318

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of The Global Medical Imaging Services Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Medical Imaging Services Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Service Type

Chapter 7 Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Application

Chapter 8 Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By End-User

Chapter 9 Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Geography

Chapter 10 North America

Chapter 11 Europe

Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 13 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 14 Latin America

Chapter 15 Global Medical Imaging Services Market Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Developments

15.3 Key Strategic Developments

15.4 Company Market Ranking

15.5 Regional Footprint

15.6 Industry Footprint

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

16.1 Siemens Healthineers

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Financial Overview

16.1.3 Product Benchmarking

16.1.4 Recent Developments

16.1.5 Winning Imperatives

16.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.1.7 Threat from competition

16.1.8 SWOT Analysis

16.2 Philips Healthcare

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Financial Overview

16.2.3 Product Benchmarking

16.2.4 Recent Developments

16.2.5 Winning Imperatives

16.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.2.7 Threat from competition

16.2.8 SWOT Analysis

16.3 Canon Medical Systems

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Financial Overview

16.3.3 Product Benchmarking

16.3.4 Recent Developments

16.3.5 Winning Imperatives

16.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.3.7 Threat from competition

16.3.8 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Hitachi Healthcare

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Financial Overview

16.4.3 Product Benchmarking

16.4.4 Recent Developments

16.4.5 Winning Imperatives

16.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.4.7 Threat from competition

16.4.8 SWOT Analysis

16.5 Hologic, Inc.

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Financial Overview

16.5.3 Product Benchmarking

16.5.4 Recent Developments

16.5.5 Winning Imperatives

16.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.5.7 Threat from competition

16.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued……..

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website: https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter