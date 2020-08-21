Medical Gloves Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 5089.9 by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of medical gloves has increased due to increased safety and hygiene concerns. Furthermore, the increase in the number of end-users in the healthcare industry, coupled with developments in technology, also increases the growth of medical gloves market size during the forecast period.

The global Medical Gloves market size is projected to reach USD 5089.9 Million by 2026, from USD 4820.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

The introduction of medical gloves in unexploited economies is expected to generate lucrative business opportunities. The Medical Gloves Market report offers an in-depth review of the global market share with the latest developments and potential predictions to elucidate the imminent pockets of investment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET SIZE

The rising geriatric population around the world is expected to boost the adoption of medical gloves. The enhancement of the health facilities for the elderly population and the use of medical gloves while attending to their needs is expected to increase the medical gloves market size. Furthermore, the growing trend in home healthcare facilities is expected to provide a lucrative market growth opportunity during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditures and Government policy measures to develop a strong healthcare system is expected to increase the demand for disposable medical gloves and expand.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of innovative gloves and Medical Tourism expansion is expected to increase the medical glove market size.

Growing employee health & safety issues coupled with increasing COVID-19 cases across many major economies, are expected to fuel the growth of Medical Gloves market size. Often, medical professionals embrace double gloving to reduce the possibility of failure due to wear and tear; this behavior can, in turn, can increase market growth.

Raising the number of doctors is expected to increase medical gloves use in both the private and public healthcare sectors. Also, the growing number of medical procedures globally will promote growth in the demand for disposable medical gloves during the forecast period.

MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET SHARE

North America is expected to hold the largest Medical glove market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This dominance of the North American medical Glove market is attributed to the increased awareness about the prevention of health-related infections, a rise in demand for high-quality polyisoprene gloves for surgery, and a large number of suppliers in the country. In addition, stringent requirements by regulatory authorities of infection control equipment in countries such as the U.S. and Canada play a key role in the region's medical gloves industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the adoption of medical gloves for examination purposes, and increasing awareness about well-being and hygiene among medical professionals in this region.

MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Segment by Application

Online

Medical Store

Top Companies in the Medical Gloves Market

The companies in the medical glove supplier industry, are amending their production lines to meet rising demand and close the demand and supply gap. Staging an early recovery from the pandemic, China's restarting of medical supplies production for global exports offers hope in easing the pressure. Under this scenario of changing dynamics, the market is ready for a significant upward revision in growth forecasts in the short-term.

Ansell Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Dynarex Corporation (U.S.)

Top Glove Corporation Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Hartalega Holdings Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Semperit AG Holding ( Austria )

) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Others.

SOURCE Valuates Reports