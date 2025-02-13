Medical Filtration Market worth $9.35 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Medical Filtration Market by Material (Polyethersulfone; Polyvinylidenefluoride), Applications (Dialysis; Sterile Processing), Process Technology (Ultrafiltration; Microfiltration), Design/Process, End-Users & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Medical Filtration Market Is Projected To Reach USD 9.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8% from USD 6.29 billion in 2024.

The medical filtration market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases fueled by expansion of healthcare technologies. Medical devices such as surgical instruments and diagnostic tools need medical filters in sterilization process in order to make sure contamination free and sterile environments. Additionally, the increased elderly population across the globe is enhancing the demand IV infusion sterilization and syringes where medical filters are crucial in order to ensure patient safety. The globally risen healthcare expenditure as well as the continuous innovation and R&D is further increasing the demand for medical filtration.

"PES accounts the largest share in the medical filtration market by material during the forecast period, in terms of value."

The exceptional properties of PES to meet the stringent demands in healthcare applications result into PES accounting largest share in the medical filtration market by material type. PES membranes have high chemical stability, resistance to heat and excellent filtration efficiency due to which they are ideal for critical applications such as sterile filtration in medical industry. Moreover, the advancements in PES filter technologies with improved pore size and higher flow rates are further strengthening their efficiency and expanding applications across diverse industries. These factors collectively result into PES holding the largest share in medical filtration market by material.

"Nanofiltration is the fastest growing process technology in medical filtration market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Nanofiltration is the fastest growing process technology in medical filtration market due to its high efficiency in separating macromolecules, pathogens and contaminants from fluids along with maintaining high flow rates and reducing operational costs. This technology uses membranes with pores sizes usually between 1 to 10 nanometers making it very effective in purification of water by removing contaminant particles without the use of harsh chemicals. Additionally, growing demand for high-quality water treatment solutions due to stringent regulatory requirements and growing water quality concerns is boosting the adoption of nanofiltration systems to a great extent. Moreover, the sustainable filtration needs of the industries make it more attractive in various healthcare settings.

"North America accounts the largest share in medical filtration market in terms of value."

North America accounts the largest share in medical filtration market due to its well-established healthcare sector. The enhanced healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology and increasing expenditure on healthcare are strengthening the healthcare industry. There are numerous major companies offering medical filtration products located in the region. This is resulting into growing demand for medical filtration in several applications such as dialysis, drug delivery and IV infusion and sterile filtration. Furthermore, stringent regulatory standards such as FDA and WHO regulations ensure the use of high-quality filtration for patient safety which fuels the demand for innovative medical filtration products. Moreover, the growing old age population within the region is further driving the demand for medical filtration in the region.

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the medical elastomer market include Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M (Solventum) (US), Danaher (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Veolia (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Donaldson Company Inc (US), Baxter (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Entegris (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Mann+Hummel (Germany).

