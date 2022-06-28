Medical Face Shield Market to reach US$ 1.64 Bn by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American market is expected to be dominated by the United States throughout this decade, with a total share of about 87.3%. In 202. Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of about 12.4% in the European medical face shield market during the forecast period 2022 -2030

NEWARK, Del., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical face shield can become as ubiquitous as masks, as new findings on the airborne spread of Covid-19 influence behavior and guidelines. According to a latest study by Future Market Insights, medical face shields market will grow at over 11% CAGR through 2030.

Medical face shields prove to be an effective means for first line protection against airborne diseases like Zika, SARS, Ebola, flu, and now – Covid-19. As such, increase in adoption of medical face shields, and, in turn, increase in their production is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

The IDSA (Infectious Diseases Society of America) has, in its recommendations, included use of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) like face shields and masks. Though masks have been widely adopted all across, their effectiveness is not that well-known.

The possibility of masks providing marginal protection against virus owing to potential moisture retention, poor filtration, and re-use of cloth masks can't be ruled out.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11864

On the contrary, face shields are more useful in mitigating respiratory viruses' transmission like SARS-CoV-2, which would help in minimizing droplets and contacting transmission. However, studies have also pointed out that face shields may not effective in the absence of a masks.

According to Future Market Insights' analysis, use of medical face shields, used in conjunction with face masks, is being explored, and it is highly likely that sales will soar dramatically in the next six months or so.

"The medical face shield market of 2020 and beyond will be starkly different from 2022 and before. Foray of new players, launch of innovative shields, branding & marketing, and production processes – all are set to witness a change", says the FMI analyst.

Customizable Face Shields Can Become a Reality as Pandemic Lingers On

Medical face shields available in the present scenario are meant for adults. However, child-sized face shields, that too, with interchangeable decorations are being designed now by Metaform Architects for children who have started going back to school.

These masks have been designed for children who fall in the age group of 4 to 8. There are also studs for securing personalized embellishments like googley eyes, animal ears or crowns.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11864

Short-term Spike and Steady Growth in Long Run

According to Future Market Insights' analysis, the staggering growth in the medical face shield market will be heavily dependent on pharmaceutical interventions to tackle COVID-19. However, even after the availability of a vaccine, it is likely that prevention better than cure approach will drive use.

"There is a growing consensus that Covid-19 may become endemic like coronaviruses. Till the time vaccines are available on a large scale, use of face shields and face masks will remain high. However, the long-term forecast on the market remains steady, as people are likely to take a preventive approach," says the FMI analyst.

Learn about more inclusions in FMI's report

Future Market Insights brings the coming of age research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2015 to 2030. The global medical face shield market is segmented for covering every aspect of the market and present market intelligence approach in entirety to the reader.

The study provides noteworthy insights on medical face shield market on basis of material (polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate glycol, acetate, and propionate) and type (anti-fog, anti-glare and others), usage (disposable and reusable), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies) across seven major regions

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-11864

Key Market Players

MSA Safety

Honeywell International Inc

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Marian Inc.

Paulson Manufacturing

Hobart Welding

Medline Industries

Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG.

DiaDent Group International

Dymax Corporation

Magid Glove and Safety

Univet S.r.l

Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG

Key Market Segments Covered in Medical face shield Industry Research

By Material:

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene terephthalate glycol

Propionate

Acetate

By Type:

Anti-fog

Anti-glare

Others

By Usage:

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11864

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side sand Supply Side Trends

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Medical Face Shield Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2030

4.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2030

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030

5. Market Background

5.1. COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

5.2. Macro-Economic Factors

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunities

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11864

Key Takeaways of Medical Face Shield Market

Polycarbonate remains the material of choice for medical face shield manufacturers

Anti-fog medical face shields likely to witness higher demand than other variants

Disposable medical face shields will outsell reusable, as consumers look to minimize the threat of infection

Sales through online channels likely to offset sluggishness in pharmacies and specialty stores

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

More Info@ https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/covid-19-to-keep-medical-face-shield-demand-afloat-projects-future-market-insights-301093987.html

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Laryngeal Mask Market Share: is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.9% during 2022 – 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Medical Mask Market Growth: is set to experience a significant growth of 9.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Eye and Face Protection Market Trends: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Protective Mask Market Analysis: expected CAGRs for these periods are 309.9% between 2018 and 2021 and -34.5 per cent between 2022 and 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Surgical Mask Market Outlook: is expected to experience significant growth of 11.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 8-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-face-shield-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights