Medical Equipment Maintenance Market worth $74.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Product (Imaging (MRI, CT, PET-CT, ultrasound, X-ray), Endoscopes, Lasers, Ventilators, Dialysis, Monitors), Provider (OEM, ISO, In-house), Service (Preventive, Operational), User (Hospital, ASCs) - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 74.2 billion by 2026 from USD 45.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of medical vendors across globe, increasing adoption of patient-specific medical devices. Moreover, Growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, growth in associated equipment markets, adoption of innovative funding mechanisms, and the increasing purchase of refurbished medical equipment. However, the high initial costs and significant maintenance expenditure may hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The diagnostic imaging equipment of device type segment to hold major market share by 2026

Based on device type, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring & life support devices, endoscopic devices, surgical equipment, ophthalmology equipment, medical lasers, electrosurgical equipment, radiotherapy devices, dental equipment, laboratory equipment, and durable medical equipment. Among the device type, the diagnostic imaging equipment segment held a major share of the market in 2020.

This segment includes services such as preventive maintenance, operational maintenance, corrective maintenance, software services, and expert services for training programs for biomedical technician teams of healthcare facilities. The increasing demand for maintenance services for diagnostic imaging equipment is attributed to their substantial replacement cost and the need to ensure maximum equipment uptime is a key factor encouraging the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the preventive maintenance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Medical Equipment Maintenance market in 2020

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. Among these, the preventive maintenance segment dominated the market in 2020. Technological advancements in medical devices and the consequent need for their preventive maintenance are expected to drive the growth of this market segment

The multi-vendor OEMs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market has been segmented into multi-vendor OEMs, single-vendor OEMs, ISOs, and in-house maintenance. Significant market growth and a large share of the multi-vendor OEMs segment can primarily be attributed as large number of healthcare providers opt for maintenance services offered by OEMs owing to their service quality, wide geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and easy access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime). Also, multi-vendor service contracts eliminate the complexity of dealing with multiple OEMs and external suppliers.

North America is expected to dominate the global medical equipment maintenance market in 2020

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the medical equipment market in 2020. Increasing number of vendors manufacturing for medical equipment maintenance and a growing number of approvals for advanced, medical devices are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards outsourcing maintenance services for curbing expense, which is increasing demand for medical equipment maintenance. This trend will have a positive impact on the market.

GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon, Inc. (Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Althea Group (Italy), Olympus Corporation (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Aramark Services, Inc. (US) among others are some of the major players operating in the Medical Equipment Maintenance market.

