Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to display an exponential growth by 2027|CAGR: ~10%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Device Type (Imaging Equipment, Advanced Modalities, Surgical Instruments, Endoscopic Devices, Electromedical Equipment); Service Type (Preventative Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance); End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others); Region/Country.

The medical equipment maintenance market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the medical equipment maintenance market. The medical equipment maintenance market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the medical equipment maintenance market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

According to the United Nations, the global population aged 60 years or over was numbered at 962 million in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. This rapidly growing geriatric population base is an indication of the growing prevalence of various age-related diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and hypertension, heart diseases among others. This rise in chronic illnesses can lead to an increase in demand for various diagnostics and screening services which in turn will positively impact the medical equipment maintenance market. Furthermore, the medical equipment maintenance market is anticipated to grow on account of the rise in preference for the purchase of refurbished medical equipment, increase in the adoption of preventive maintenance, strategic agreements and collaboration between service providers and end-users, rising government and public-private investments, and various advantages such as reducing errors, calibration and reduced risks of contamination associated with the implementation of medical equipment maintenance.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided tremendous research resources while also highlighting the threat of deadly epidemic-prone diseases worldwide. The demand for medical equipment maintenance has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as a broad range of medical devices are used in the diagnostic and treatment of life-threatening diseases.

The global Medical Equipment Maintenance market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Amongst device types, the imaging equipment segment of the global medical equipment maintenance market grabbed a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow substantially in the upcoming years.

By service type, the preventive maintenance segments dominated the global medical equipment maintenance market and will grow at a considerable CAGR during the projected timeframe.

Amongst end-users, the hospitals segment grabbed the major market share of the global medical equipment maintenance market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with the lucrative CAGR in the coming years.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Geographically, the North America region dominated the medical equipment maintenance market in 2020 owing to the well-established market players in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical System Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Olympus Corporation

Althea Group

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the medical equipment maintenance market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the medical equipment maintenance market?

Which factors are influencing the medical equipment maintenance market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the medical equipment maintenance market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the medical equipment maintenance market?

What are the demanding global regions of the medical equipment maintenance market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

