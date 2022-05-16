Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market to Surpass US$ 2,809.3 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical equipment calibration services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,326.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market:

Key trends in the market include growing demand for calibration services, technological advancements in calibration services, increasing service launches by key players, and rising demand for refurbished medical devices. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global medical equipment calibration services market.

For instance, JobRouter Digital Process Automation platform developed by JobRouter AG, a Germany based software company is used by medical device manufacturers for automation of inventory process as well as tracking scheduled calibration of their measurement equipment.

Moreover, increasing launch of new schemes by the government for ensuring safety of medical device safety are expected to increase the demand for calibration services and drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, the Quality Council of India (QCI), and the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AiMeD) announced the launch of a new scheme called ICMED 13485 (Indian Certification of Medical Devices Scheme for verification of quality, safety, and efficacy of medical devices.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global medical equipment calibration services market are focusing on providing annual calibration services for customer satisfaction, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, RaySafe, a Sweden based manufacturer of radiographic imaging devices offers worldwide annual calibration services for their medical test and radiation measurement equipment. RaySafe also offers the benefits of extended hardware warranty, software updates, etc. in addition to its calibration service program.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5020

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical equipment calibration services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, owing to rising launches of medical devices along with periodic calibrations service provided by the medical device manufacturer. For instance, in December 2020, Tektronix, Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of test and measurement devices announced the launch of its oscilloscope-to-cloud software solution called TekDrive which comes with extended service and calibration options. An oscilloscope can be used to monitor brain activity, muscle activity, and heart activity.

Among end user, hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022, owing to the presence of large number of medical devices which require periodic calibrations for proper functioning. For instance, according to an article published by the Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering, an international peer-reviewed biomedical publication in April 2019, an average to large sized hospital contains more than 10,000 different types of medical devices such as Electrosurgical units (ESU), Defibrillators Equipment, Infusion Pumps Equipment, and others, which require regular quality testing and calibration for ensuring proper functioning of the medical device.

Key players operating in the global medical equipment calibration services market include Tektronix, Inc., NS Medical Systems, Fluke, Transcat, Inc., Helix Private Limited, Spectrum Technologies, JM Test Systems, Micron, JPen Medical, Industrial Calibration and Service Company, Inc., DD Group, Seal Calibration, Hospicare Equipment Services Corporation, ERD, LLC., Aussin, Calibrationhouse, Obelis UK Ltd, Autocal Systems, Forest Medical UK LTD, and Medisave UK Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5020

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, By Service Type:

In-house



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



Third-party Services

Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Others (Specialty Centre, among others)

Global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5020

Find more related trending reports below:

Emergency Medical Equipment Market, by Product Type (Diagnostic Medical Equipment, Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Patient Handling Equipment, Other Equipment), by Application (Cardiac Care, Cancer Care, Respiratory Care, Trauma, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Durable Medical Equipment Market, by Equipment Type (Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture, and Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others) and By Geography - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2018-2026

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights