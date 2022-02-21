Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Flourishing - Projected to Reach Worth USD 3.73 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Medical Equipment Calibration Services industry gathered revenue worth nearly US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is predicted to gain returns about US$ 3.73 billion by 2028. Additionally, Medical Equipment Calibration Services market is prognosis to register CAGR of almost 9.6% in 2021-2028.

Growth of medical equipment calibration services market over forecast timespan is subject to easy availability of tissue imitating 3D shades and breakthroughs in 3D printing. Apart from this, new business strategies such as yearly calibration service subscription and easy access to workforce at reasonable salaries will facilitate business growth. Furthermore, rise in funding of healthcare sector will ensure huge returns on investment for medical equipment calibration services market. In addition to this, wide spread of COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated expansion of medical equipment calibration services industry. Apparently, growing necessity for medical device maintenance will open new avenues of growth for medical equipment calibration services market in years to come.

Hospitals Segment To Dominate End-User Landscape By 2028:

Growth of hospitals segment over forecast timespan can be credited to patient safety which is a top-most priority of clinics & hospitals. Additionally, large-scale demand for medical equipment calibration services in hospitals post-COVID-19 pandemic will create lucrative growth avenues for market.

Third-Party Services Segment To Contribute Majorly Towards Market Share By 2028:

Segmental expansion in 2021-2028 can be attributed to growing hospital demand on reducing costs and saving time for focusing on other core medical activities. Additionally, need for fastest turnaround time for medical device calibration outcomes has resulted in popularity of third-party services.

North America To Make Notable Contributions Towards Regional Market Size By 2028:

Expansion of medical equipment calibration services market in region over anticipated timeline is subject to presence of robust healthcare infrastructure in North America. In addition to this, stringent laws passed by U.S. government pertaining to use of calibration of medical equipment will spur regional market scope. Presence of mammoth players in sub-continent will account massively towards market growth in North American sub-continent over ensuing years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 1.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.73 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.6% 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered T.A.G Medical Products Corporation Limited, NS Medical Systems, Transcat, Inc., Biomedical Technologies Inc., Hospicare Equipment Services Corp., JM Test Systems Fluke Biomedical LLC, Jenn Medical, and Tektronix, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/medical-equipment-calibration-services-market

The global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market is segmented as follows:

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: By End Use Industry Outlook (2021-2028)

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: By Services Outlook (2021-2028)

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Third-Party Services

In-House Services

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market:

T.A.G Medical Products Corporation Limited

NS Medical Systems

Transcat Inc.

Biomedical Technologies Inc.

Hospicare Equipment Services Corp.

JM Test Systems Fluke Biomedical LLC

Jenn Medical

TektronixInc

