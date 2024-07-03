Medical Electronics Market worth $15.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Electronics Market"

120 – Tables

70 – Figures

260 – Pages

Medical Electronics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 11.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 15.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Equipment, Device Classification and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Threat of cyber attacks in advanced medical devices Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring Key Market Drivers Booming automotive sector to fuel market growth



Sensors segment based on components in the medical electronics market to grow with the highest growth rate.

The highest surge of growth in medical electronics is due to sensors, which play a crucial role in improving the functionality and accuracy of a wide range of medical equipment. Sensor technology has also been advanced through improved sensitivity, miniaturization, and integration with wireless and IoT systems to extend their use in diagnostics, patient monitoring, and therapy devices. Sensors are increasingly being adopted because there is increasing demand for real-time health monitoring, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the shift towards preventive healthcare. Furthermore, the rapid growth in this segment has been fueled by the proliferation of wearable health devices and remote patient monitoring solutions that depend significantly on multiple types of sensors, i.e., temperature, pressure, ECG, and glucose sensors. The continuous innovation and rise in applications alongside sensor technology have resulted in the greatest increase rate within the medical electronics market.

Patient monitoring device segment based on equipment/ device type to hold a larger share in the medical electronics market.

The largest market share of the medical electronics market is taken by patient monitoring devices. This results from the need for continuous and real-time health monitoring, such as managing chronic diseases and critical care patients. With the rising cases of conditions like heart conditions, diabetes, and respiratory problems, there is a need for regular monitoring that will help in better management and mitigation of health risks. Technological advancement has resulted in the development of user-friendly, non-invasive, and sophisticated monitors capable of tracking vital signs such as blood pressure, glucose levels, and heart rate, among others. Additionally, the trend towards home healthcare services and the use of telemedicine has increased the demand for remote patient monitoring solutions, hence allowing physicians to track their patients' well-being even from a distance. All these are intended not only to improve patient outcomes but also to minimize readmissions back into hospitals to lower costs incurred in healthcare provision, thus making patient monitoring devices a more entrenched player in the medical electronics market.

Minimally invasive medical procedures are expected to exhibit the highest growth in the medical electronics market.

In the medical electronics market, minimally invasive procedures are predicted to have the highest CAGR due to their significant advantages over traditional surgical techniques. Such methods often have more minor cuts, leading to lesser pain, less scarring, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays for patients. Minimally invasive approaches have become even more efficient and widely available with advancements in medical technology like improved imaging systems, robotic-guided surgeries, and precise surgical instruments. The quick adoption of these surgeries is also fueled by increasing patient preference for less invasive treatment options and healthcare providers' need for better surgical outcomes at lower costs. Additionally, through continuous development and integration into technological platforms, more effective accuracy and success rates in minimally invasive surgeries are enhanced by AI innovations, 3D imaging technology, and advanced sensors.

Hospitals & clinics medical facilities to dominate the medical electronics market over the forecast period.

The medical electronics market is led by hospitals & clinics because they offer extensive healthcare services besides investing in state-of-the-art medical technologies. Diagnostic imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, robotic surgery, and therapeutic equipment are among the medical electronic devices found in these health centers that ensure excellent care for numerous diseases. Many patients visiting hospitals and clinics require dependable and effective medical electronics for operational efficiency, successful treatment results, and high healthcare demands. In addition, consistent technological advancements, as well as substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure, facilitate the acceptance and amalgamation of medical electronics in these environments, which make them remain at the top when it comes to this market's competition.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=104528355

North America region to exhibit high CAGR in the medical electronics market during the forecast period.

North America Region holds the largest share of the medical electronics industry due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing adoption of novel medical technologies. The region has a strong focus on the R&D of medical devices associated with higher healthcare expenditure. The development of the medical field is backed by various investments from public and private entities. This results in growth in innovation across the medical sector. Furthermore, the aging population across this region is driving the development of the market. Medical devices are being adopted to manage chronic conditions and support elderly care. Such factors are fueling the growth of the medical electronics market in the North American region.

Key Players

The medical electronics companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Analog Devices, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) and others. These players have a strong market presence in medical electronics across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=104528355

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Medical Sensors Market Size, Share, Industry Growth & Trends by Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, ECG, Image, Touch, Blood Oxygen, Blood Glucose Sensor), End-Use Product, Medical Procedure (Invasive, Noninvasive), Device Classification, Medical Facility & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Wearable Sensors Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Accelerometers, Pressure & force sensors, Gyroscopes, Medical based sensors), Application (Wristwear, Eye-wear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Electronic Sensors Market For Consumer Industry by Type (Image, Motion, Pressure, Temperature, Fingerprint, Proximity, & Others), Application (Communication & IT, Entertainment, Home Appliances, & Wearable Devices), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

Biosensors Market Size, Share, Statistics, Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type, Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), Technology, Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

IoT Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, Humidity, Image, Inertial, Gyroscope, Touch), Network Technology (Wired and Wireless), Vertical (Commercial IoT and Industrial IoT) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-electronics-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-electronics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg