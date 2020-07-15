Medical Device Packaging Market Worth $45.64 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24326

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Packaging Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Medical Device Packaging Market Overview

The rise in the number of chronic diseases and increased disbursement in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the market growth. The strict healthcare packaging materials have to be met with the necessities of packaging characteristics of medical supplies. The concept is increasing market growth. The drug makers are focusing on preventing the entry of counterfeit drugs in the industry, and hence it has broadened the investments in the healthcare packaging industry. The increase of implantable devices is bound to furnish the market growth. The Devices implanted within the human body are at the leading factor of medical science, and implantable medical packaging is a vital component of these life-saving tools. The increased command to prevent the supply of counterfeit medicines and its mechanism is anticipated to boost the market growth. The anti-counterfeiting methods refer to the different techniques used to guard the supply chain of pharmaceutical goods. The approaches are put in place to limit the number of counterfeit products on the market for consumers and patients: the Smart-i, a marketing leading technology for tracking products. The growth of sustainable medical packaging is the upcoming opportunity in market growth. The sustainable packaging meets market penetration and criteria for performance and cost. They have been designed to optimize materials and energy, and they are manufactured using clean, safe methods and can be recycled through renewable materials. Gerresheimer is the leading market player in sustainable primary pharmaceutical packaging. The major players in the market are 3M Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Westrock Company, Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Sonoco Products Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Medical Device Packaging Market on the basis of Packaging Type, Application and Geography.

Medical Device Packaging Market by Packaging Type

Bags and Pouches



Trays



Boxes



Others

Medical Device Packaging Market by Application

Equipment and Tools



Devices



IVD



Implants

Medical Device Packaging Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

ECG Holter Monitoring System Market by Lead Type (Patch Type 1 Lead Holter Monitor), by Component (Wired Holter Monitor, Wireless Holter, Holter Analysis System & Software), by End User (Hospitals and Clinic, Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Clinical Laboratory Services Market by Specialty (Microbiology, Histopathology, Genetic Testing, Endocrinology, Biochemistry), by Providers (Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Size by Type (Deuterium, Oxygen-18, Carbon-13, and Nitrogen-15), by End-Use (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, and Others), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market by Derivatives Type (Immunoglobulin, Fibrinogen, Serum Albumin, Fetal Bovine Serum, Thrombin, Transferrin, New Born Calf Serum), by Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Diagnostics Industry, Cell Culture/ Biotechnology, Research and Development, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defence, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214956/Medical_Devices_Packaging_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170750/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research