Medical Device Packaging Market to Reach $46.31 Bn by 2027 in the short run and $73.83 Bn by 2034 Globally, at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Medical device packaging is essential for ensuring sterility, safety, and integrity of medical instruments, implants, consumables, and diagnostic devices. It includes solutions such as pouches, trays, blister packs, wraps, and barrier films made from advanced materials like plastics, Tyvek, foils, and medical-grade paper. With rising demand for single-use devices, growing surgical volumes, stringent regulatory standards, and advancements in sustainable and smart packaging technologies, the market continues to expand across hospitals, ambulatory care, and home healthcare settings globally.

WILMINGTON, Del. , Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Device Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", valued at $37.73 billion in 2024, is poised for significant growth. With a projected CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach $73.83 billion by the end of 2034. The medical device packaging market is driven by the rising demand for sterile and safe packaging solutions, growth in surgical procedures and single-use devices, and strict regulatory standards ensuring product safety and compliance.

Market Introduction

The medical device packaging market encompasses a wide range of specialized packaging solutions designed to protect medical instruments, implants, consumables, and diagnostic devices from contamination, mechanical damage, and environmental exposure. Packaging formats include pouches, blister packs, trays, wraps, and barrier films, developed using advanced materials such as plastics, Tyvek, medical-grade paper, foils, and non-woven fibers. The market has gained strong momentum due to the rising demand for sterile, single-use devices, increasing surgical volumes, and stringent regulatory requirements to ensure patient safety and compliance. Key developments include the introduction of sustainable packaging materials, smart packaging solutions with RFID and digital authentication, and high-performance sterile barrier systems with enhanced puncture resistance and compatibility with various sterilization techniques. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on innovation in lightweight, eco-friendly designs and collaborating with medical device companies to optimize packaging performance and cost-effectiveness. Strategic partnerships, product innovations, and regulatory-driven advancements continue to shape the competitive landscape, supporting steady market growth. The global expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing home-based care, and growing medical device manufacturing in emerging regions further contribute to the rising adoption of advanced medical device packaging solutions.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Medical Device Packaging Market 2034 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2953

Report Overview:

The medical device packaging market is segmented into material type, type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, it is categorized into plastic films, cellulose based materials, polymer reinforced cellulose materials, non-woven wet laid materials, high density spunbond polyethylene fibers/LDPE/polyolefin, impermeable foils, glass, and others. On the basis of type, the market is classified into primary, secondary and tertiary. The primary segment is further divided into flat pack with flexible non formable bottom web and four side sealing, flexible mildly deep pack with formable bottom web and form fill seal, non-flexible mildly to deep pack formable with form fill seal, rigid tray with die cut lid, header bag, vent bags and preformed SBS, pouches with preformed SBS, bags made of paper/film or paper/paper in preformed SBS, two sides sealed pouches on reel in preformed SBS, and others.

On the basis of application, it is divided into catheters, drapes and gowns, wound care, sutures, gauze, infusion sets, syringes, filters for anesthesia, gastric balloons, gloves, tubing, care set kits, and others. The catheters segment is further divided into hydrophilic catheters and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of material type, the plastic films segment dominated the market share in 2024. However, the high density spunbond polyethylene fibers/LDPE/polyolefin segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the primary segment dominated the market share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others segment dominated the market share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the market share in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $37.73 billion Market Size in 2034 $73.83 billion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 438 Segments Covered Material type, Type, Application, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA). Drivers Rise in Demand for Medical Devices Growing Adoption of Ecofriendly Packaging Technological Advancements in Packaging Opportunities Growing Focus on Market Penetration Restraints Stringent Regulations Impact Market Growth

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2953

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The medical device packaging market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing volume of surgical procedures, rising adoption of single-use devices, and growing emphasis on patient safety and infection control. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare settings are increasingly relying on advanced sterile packaging to maintain device integrity, ensure regulatory compliance, and reduce the risk of contamination. The demand for innovative packaging solutions such as pouches, trays, blister packs, and smart packaging systems has surged, supported by the need for user-friendly, patient-ready, and easily transportable packaging for outpatient and home-care applications.

Several opportunities are emerging within the market. Technological advancements in sustainable materials, high-barrier films, and puncture-resistant fibers are enabling the development of eco-friendly, durable, and cost-effective packaging solutions. Smart packaging with RFID, QR codes, and digital authentication is gaining traction, providing improved traceability, counterfeiting prevention, and supply chain transparency. The growing complexity of medical devices, including minimally invasive surgical kits, implants, and diagnostic instruments, is also fueling demand for customized, application-specific packaging solutions that enhance usability and sterility assurance. Expansion into emerging regions with growing healthcare infrastructure and rising medical device production presents significant market potential, as cost-effective and compliant packaging solutions are increasingly sought after.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

Despite strong growth, the medical device packaging market faces several challenges. High production and material costs, particularly for advanced sterile and smart packaging solutions, can limit adoption in cost-sensitive regions. Manufacturers are addressing this through innovations in lightweight, recyclable materials and efficient production techniques that reduce costs while maintaining compliance and performance. Regulatory complexity across multiple geographies is another hurdle, as packaging must meet diverse safety, labeling, and sterilization standards. Companies are mitigating these challenges by strengthening quality control, implementing traceability systems, and closely collaborating with regulatory bodies to ensure consistent compliance. Environmental concerns related to plastic waste and non-biodegradable materials are also driving the need for sustainable solutions, prompting investments in biodegradable films, cellulose-based alternatives, and eco-conscious design approaches.

Regional Insights:

North America holds a dominant share in the medical device packaging market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory frameworks, and high adoption of advanced and sterile packaging solutions. The U.S., in particular, accounts for a major portion of growth due to increasing surgical volumes, widespread use of single-use devices, and strong participation of market leaders in research, innovation, and regulatory approvals.

Europe is another significant contributor, supported by robust clinical research, mature healthcare systems, and rising demand for both routine and complex surgical devices. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are witnessing increasing adoption of high-performance packaging solutions for implants, diagnostics, and minimally invasive surgical kits, driven by regulatory compliance and patient safety considerations.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, fueled by rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising medical device manufacturing, and increasing adoption of cost-effective packaging solutions. Nations like China, Japan, and India are experiencing heightened demand for sterile, durable, and user-friendly packaging for hospitals, clinics, and home-care applications. Strategic partnerships, regulatory approvals, and local production initiatives by global packaging companies are further enhancing market penetration and supporting long-term growth prospects in the region.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2953

Key Players:

Between 2023 and 2025, product approval, product launch, agreement and acquisition have emerged as the most prominent activities in the medical device packaging market, enabling key players to expand their offerings and strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2025, Nelipak Corporation announced it is enhancing its commitment to service customers in the Asia-Pacific region on a direct basis, and through its preferred partners with its sterile barrier medical packaging products.

The major players in the medical device packaging market include 3M Company, Amcor plc, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast, Sonoco Products Company, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, PrintPack, Constantia Flexibles, Technipaq Inc., Westrock Company, Coveris, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Beacon Converters, Inc., Steril Medpac, Wihuri Group, Sterimed Group, UFP Technologies, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2953

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In April 2025, Amcor plc announced the successful completion of its all-stock combination with Berry Global ("Berry"), thus enhances its position as a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solution.

In November 2024, Amcor plc and Berry Group, Inc., announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Amcor and Berry will combine in an all-stock transaction. Amcor and Berry shareholders own approximately 63% and 37% of the combined company, respectively.

In October 2024, a leader in sustainable protective packaging, is proud to announce the launch of kpNext MDR1, a new medical device packaging film that expands its kpNext brand beyond pharmaceutical blister films and into the medical device sector. This breakthrough product is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging options in healthcare packaging.

In October 2024, Constantia Flexibles, a leader in flexible packaging solutions, announced that its innovative mono-polypropylene (PP) laminate for the Pharma industry, PERPETUA, has received Technology Approval from RecyClass. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to advancing sustainable packaging and the circular economy.

In May 2024, Amcor, a leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, received a European patent for paper packaging with thin film barrier, affirming the unique attributes of its AmFiber portfolio. AmFiber Performance Paper is a high-barrier, paper-based solution that delivers recyclability and high-speed customer line performance for food- and healthcare-grade packaging.

In February 2024, Constantia Flexibles announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 57% of the shares of the packaging producer Aluflexpack, a leading player in the European packaging industry, specializing in foil and film packaging for the Consumer and Pharma markets. Operating out of 14 locations across Europe.

In July 2024, Sterimed announced that it completed the acquisition of Riverside Medical Packaging, a leading supplier of sterilization packaging systems and services, based in the UK.

In November 2023, Sterimed announced the launch of its first recyclable thermoformable flexible film developed and manufactured together with Green Sail, a member of the STERIMED Group.

In November 2023, Sterimed announced the acquisition of SteriPack Ireland Limited that offers medical packaging solutions to the leading medical device manufacturers.

In March 2023, Sterimed, through its UK subsidiary Westfield Medical, announced the acquisition of Granton Medical, a leading manufacturer of sterilization pouches and provider of packing services for the medical device industry in the UK.

In January 2023, Nelipak healthcare packaging, a leading manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions, announced it is using Eastman's Eastar Renew 6763 to produce rigid thermoformed sterile barrier packaging. It is the first healthcare packaging manufacturer to use Eastar Renew 6763 to produce sterile barrier packaging for Class II & III medical device applications.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Molecular Spectroscopy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Wound Irrigation System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Boxcar Scars Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Bariatric Beds Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.



Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

To find out more, visit www.alliedmarketresearch.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg