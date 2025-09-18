Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Reach US$ 190.88 Billion by 2033, Progressing at 10.9% CAGR, DataM Intelligence Report

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global medical device contract manufacturing market size reached US$ 76.43 Billion in 2024 from US$ 69.54 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 190.88 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

Medical device contract manufacturing is transforming healthcare by driving innovation, efficiency, and global access. By outsourcing production, OEMs gain advanced infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and new technologies without heavy capital costs. This model fuels faster innovation, 3D printing enables patient-specific implants, and AI-driven quality control improves consistency.

It also lets OEMs focus on R&D while partners handle molding, assembly, sterilization, and compliance, accelerating market readiness for devices like wearable biosensors and IoT-enabled tools. With robotics and digital twins boosting productivity by up to 25%, contract manufacturing goes beyond cost savings to expand healthcare access worldwide.

The rising outsourcing trend among OEMs is significantly driving the medical device contract manufacturing market growth

Outsourcing is driving growth in the medical device contract manufacturing market as originators rely on expert partners for complex processes, lower costs, and streamlined workflows, allowing them to focus on research, compliance, and marketing. Innovation also fuels expansion—such as Phillips Medisize's June 2025 launch of TheraVolt Medical Connectors, designed to enhance device integration, reliability, and performance, while fostering stronger collaboration and new ideas in healthcare technology.

Cardiovascular Devices Lead with 27.31% Share in 2024

This area tops the market due to climbing worldwide rates of heart issues like vessel blockages, pump failures, and rhythm problems, needing refined check and care tools. Firms such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific have gained approvals for various new heart devices. Medtronic's lineup covers vessel expanders, tubes, supports, and guides vital for heart treatments. Boston Scientific supplies items like the Agent coated expander for vessel re-blockages, using medicine to stop narrowing again. These steps underline the key part of expert partners in crafting top-standard, approved heart tools that follow strict rules and tackle tough health challenges.

Partners supply key aid like exact cutting, small forming, and rule support, crucial for complex mid- and high-level devices. Rising use of wearable heart trackers and insertable items heightens the call for advanced building skills. In total, this area's lead stems from strong need for better heart solutions, required expert building, and big outlays by leaders to grow heart device choices.

Orthopedic Devices Show Fastest Growth with 17.97% Share in 2024

The orthopedic area grows quickest in the market, spurred by more bone and muscle problems, older groups, and better operation methods. This is clear in back and injury parts, set for quickest rise from more spine harms and activity injuries.

Specialist partners in orthopedic items offer key tasks like exact cutting, shaping, molding, and putting together inserts and operation tools. For instance, Unity Precision Manufacturing focuses on exact crafting of health tools and operation items, covering complex bone inserts, parts, and fittings. These partners are essential for handling growing calls for quality orthopedic goods, ensuring on-time supply, and meeting tight rule standards.

North America Leads with the 43.78% Share in 2024

North America leads the global market, thanks to solid rules, tech advances, and top industry participants. The area gains from modern building sites and trained workers able to craft intricate mid- and high-level devices accurately and reliably.

US Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

Top firms like Jabil, Thermo Fisher, Integer Holdings, and Sanmina strengthen the US medical device contract manufacturing market through innovation, quality checks, and strong OEM partnerships. With strict FDA regulations ensuring global trust, the US leads in advanced technologies like 3D printing, automation, and AI to deliver complex devices such as implants and diagnostic tools. A robust healthcare system, regulatory adherence, and proven expertise make the US the preferred hub for reliable, high-quality medical device solutions.

Asia Pacific Achieves Quickest Growth at 10.7% CAGR in 2024

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing medical device contract manufacturing hub, driven by low-cost production, strong supply chains, and supportive policies in countries like China, India, and Japan. Japan leads with advanced healthcare, strict regulations, and rising demand for age-related devices, while China attracts manufacturers with cost efficiency and a vast market. With tech adoption in 3D printing, automation, and AI, alongside initiatives like "Make in India" and specialized device parks, the region is well-positioned to meet global and local healthcare needs.

Europe Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

The European market sees strong expansion, led by key elements. A main push is the rising call for affordable, expandable building options among device originators. By handing production to partners, firms trim costs and smooth tasks, letting them stress strengths like studies, growth, and sales, while keeping on-time supply and steady item quality.

Partners also give flexible output levels, helping originators scale fast based on market needs without big spending. Climbing rates of ongoing illnesses in Europe aid market growth. About 35% of Europeans face ongoing illnesses, set to rise, boosting calls for devices and thus more outsourcing. The older groups are prone to issues like sugar control, heart illness, and joint pain, needing steady checks via distant tracking tools. Crafting advanced devices with top tech aids European market expansion.

Key Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies:

Major companies working towards the market's growth include are Jabil Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Sanmina Corporation, Celestica Inc., Phillips Medisize, Plexus Corp., Inc., and Gerresheimer AG, among others.

Recent Developments in the Market

- In June 2025, Phillips Medisize launched TheraVolt Medical Connectors. As the first medical connectors launched under the Phillips Medisize brand, TheraVolt is engineered to optimize device integration, functionality, reliability and performance. TheraVolt provides device engineers with enhanced functionality, offering solutions to handle both signals and high voltage lines. With the launch of TheraVolt, the first of several Phillips Medisize–branded connectors, the company is excited to bring deeper collaboration and innovation to complement exceptional contract design and manufacturing services and proven Molex connectivity solutions to medtech customers.

