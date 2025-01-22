Medical Device Connectivity Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.4 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 23.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive report on the, "Medical Device Connectivity Market Size and Forecast," The market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the escalating need for seamless data integration across healthcare systems. With a projected CAGR of 23.40% from 2024 to 2031, the market is set to revolutionize how healthcare professionals access and utilize critical patient information.

LEWES, Del., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.40% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.49 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.4 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Comprehensive Market Segmentation: Detailed insights across Product & Service, Component, Application, and regional markets, providing stakeholders with a clear roadmap to identify lucrative opportunities.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key players, including their strategies, innovations, and market positioning, ensuring industry leaders stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

Future Trends and Projections: Forward-looking analysis of emerging trends such as AI-powered connectivity solutions, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and regulatory impacts to prepare businesses for the next wave of industry evolution.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is an essential resource for:

Healthcare Providers seeking streamlined device interoperability.

Medical Device Manufacturers aiming to enhance market competitiveness.

Technology Providers focused on developing innovative IoT solutions.

Investors and Analysts identifying growth opportunities in the healthcare IT ecosystem.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Capsule Technologies, Qualcomm, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Nanthealth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infosys Limited, Digi International, Masimo Corporation, and Hill-Rom Technologies, True Process, iHealth Labs, & Lantronix, Inc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product & Service, By Component, By Application, By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Overview

Surge in IoT-Enabled Healthcare Systems: The integration of IoT in healthcare is a major changer for the Medical Device Connectivity Market, allowing for smooth data interchange between devices and electronic health records (EHR). This advancement improves clinical workflows and patient outcomes, hence driving market growth. As healthcare providers prioritize real-time patient monitoring, demand for IoT-driven connectivity solutions grows, making it a critical investment for industry leaders trying to remain competitive.

Increasing Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring: Remote patient monitoring is altering the healthcare delivery model, driven by an aging population and an increase in chronic diseases. The Medical Device Connectivity Market gains greatly as hospitals and clinics engage in technology that connect patients with providers. This move not only provides continuity of care, but also allows connectivity solution providers to develop scalable, user-friendly systems.

Favorable Regulatory Frameworks: Governments and healthcare institutions around the world are implementing connectivity standards to increase interoperability and patient safety. These laws have accelerated the adoption of technologies in the Medical Device Connectivity Market. As compliance becomes obligatory, healthcare organizations are forced to improve their infrastructure, creating a significant need for dependable and compliant device connectivity solutions from industry innovators.

Market Restraint:

High Initial Costs of Implementation: While the advantages of connected medical devices are clear, the significant initial expenditure necessary to establish these systems presents a hurdle. Healthcare facilities, particularly smaller clinics and hospitals, sometimes suffer economic constraints, which limit their capacity to implement innovative technologies. This cost barrier hinders the growth of the Medical Device Connectivity Market, prompting solution providers to focus on low-cost alternatives to unlock untapped market potential.

Cybersecurity Concerns: The networked nature of devices in the Medical Device Connectivity Market makes them vulnerable to data breaches and cyber-attacks. With sensitive patient information at stake, implementing strong security policies becomes critical. Healthcare providers may be hesitant to implement connected solutions owing to potential dangers, making it vital for suppliers to focus and show advanced cybersecurity safeguards in their products.

Lack of Skilled IT Professionals: Many healthcare institutions lack the specific knowledge required to adopt and manage linked medical devices. This skills gap may result in operational inefficiencies and underutilization of connectivity solutions, hindering the growth of the Medical Device Connectivity Market. Training programs and user-friendly technologies are critical to address this barrier and enable wider acceptance among healthcare providers.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Medical Device Connectivity Market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, widespread implementation of IoT in medical devices, and favorable regulatory policies. This dominance spurs innovation as significant businesses concentrate on R&D to meet regional demands. Furthermore, the region's emphasis on patient-centric care and EHR integration pushes global markets to follow similar practices, accelerating the market's growth trajectory globally.

Key Players

The "Global Medical Device Connectivity Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Capsule Technologies, Qualcomm, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Nanthealth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infosys Limited, Digi International, Masimo Corporation, and Hill-Rom Technologies, True Process, iHealth Labs, & Lantronix, Inc.

Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented market into Product & Service, Component, Application and Geography.

Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Product & Device Medical Device Connectivity Solutions Medical Device Connectivity Services

Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Component Wireless Technologies Wired Technologies Hybrid Technologies

Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Application Hospitals Home Healthcare

Medical Device Connectivity Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Visualize Medical Device Connectivity Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

