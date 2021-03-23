Medical Coding Market to Grow with 9.6% CAGR by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the development of the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes by the American Medical Association (AMA), hospital billing practices have become standardized and more effective. With further improvements in such codes, the global medical coding market size is expected to increase to $42.4 billion by 2030 from $15.2 billion in 2019, at a 9.6% CAGR during 2020–2030, according to the market research firm P&S Intelligence.

Such alpha-numeric codes are used to refer to the treatment and other services offered by medical professionals. Healthcare insurance companies use these codes to track bills and insurance claims. In this regard, the medical coding market is also advancing due to the increasing incidence of insurance fraud in the healthcare sector. Such codes are used to verify the validity of the healthcare services availed of by patients, which helps in identifying fraudulent insurance claims before they are processed.

Key Findings of Global Medical Coding Market

ICDs most-widely used classification system

After brief slump, demand for medical coding services rising during COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals continue to remain largest users of medical codes

Europe and APAC most-lucrative regions for market players

and APAC most-lucrative regions for market players Market fragmented in nature

Medical coding service providers entering into partnerships

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-coding-market/report-sample

Due to the closure of outpatient departments (OPDs) and temporary suspension of non-essential hospital services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical coding market witnessed slow growth in the initial part of 2020. However, once a cure is found and the pandemic wanes, lockdowns would be lifted and OPDs would restart operations, which would put the market on the path to recovery.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Medical Coding Market Research Report: By Classification System (International Classification of Diseases, Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System, Current Procedural Terminology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-coding-market

Historically, Europe dominated the medical coding market as a result of the rising footfall at hospitals and government mandates for such places to use medical coding systems. With their usage, medical professionals in the region are conducting statistical analysis for the recommendation of the ideal treatment, while insurance providers are offering quicker medical bill reimbursement. In addition, the surging COVID-19 case count in the continent has driven the usage of medical coding systems to keep a track on the pandemic and manage and allot resources, especially in Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, and the U.K.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-coding-market

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to witness the swiftest growth in the medical coding market in the years to come. The healthcare sector of India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam is undergoing a swift digital transformation, including of the health records. Moreover, since the usage of medical coding quickens up the insurance reimbursement process, the subscription rate of medical insurance has surged. The rising number of people with medical insurance is, in turn, resulting in the increasing volume of healthcare information, which is propelling the demand for medical coding systems for its efficient storage and management.

Major players in the global medical coding market are Oracle Corporation, Medical Record Associates LLC, Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., Aviacode Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Dolbey Systems Inc., Precision Practice Management, Nuance Communications Inc., 3M Company, and Optum Inc.

Browse Other Related Reports

Label-Free Detection Technology Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/label-free-detection-market

Digital Health Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/digital-health-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence