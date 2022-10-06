Medical Ceramics Market is expected to grow by US$ 4.89 Billion during 2022-2030, Accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4%, Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Medical Ceramics Market by Material (Bioinert Ceramics, Bioactive Ceramics, Bioresorbable Ceramics, Piezoceramics), by Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Surgical Instrument, Diagnostic Instrument, Plastic Surgery, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by growth plus reports, the medical ceramics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to reach US$ 4.89 billion by 2030. Owing to the rise in orthopedic disorders and the rise in the number of joint replacements.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the global medical ceramics market is the increased demand for medical implants resulting from rising incidence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), spinal cord disorders, etc. The demand for medical ceramics is rising because of an increase in the usage of the material in wound care and plastic surgery. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of geriatric and obese people, which is driving up demand for hip and knee replacement surgeries and contributing significantly to the expansion of the global market. The growing rate of dental implant procedures is also propelling the global medical ceramic market forward.

The global medical ceramics market has been analyzed from four perspectives – material, application, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Material Segmentation'

Based on material types, the global medical ceramics market is divided into:

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Piezoceramics

The bioinert ceramics segment dominates the global medical ceramics market with the largest market share in 2021. The bioinert ceramics segment is further sub-segmented in zirconia, alumina, and others. Zirconia holds the majority of this market due to its great mechanical and fracture toughness. Zirconia is in higher demand because of its numerous beneficial properties, which include a smooth surface, a thick texture, resistance to abrasion and corrosion, strong chemical stability, and excellent biocompatibility. Additionally, medical ceramics made of zirconia have strong traction and compression resistance as well as mechanical properties that are comparable to those of stainless steel, which is helping the segment expand.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on application, the global medical ceramics market is categorized into:

Dental

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Surgical Instrument

Diagnostic Instrument

Plastic Surgery

Others

With the biggest market share in 2021, the orthopedic segment dominated the global medical ceramics market. The orthopedic segment is further sub-segmented into joint replacement, fracture fixation, and orthobiologics. The significant market share of the orthopedic segment is mostly due to the increase in orthopedic disorders and the ageing population, who are more susceptible to osteoarthritis. according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, in 2019 there are more than 500 million people affected by osteoarthritis worldwide which accumulates around 7% of the world's population. Additionally, the demand for medical ceramics is rising as a result of an increase in bone fractures and joint replacement surgery.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global medical ceramics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global Medical Ceramics market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America's large share of the medical ceramics market can be attributed to the increased number of orthopedic disorders. Moreover, the rising geriatric and obese population and rise in the number of joint replacement procedure is also boosting the segment growth. According to the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR) in 2021 around 2.2 million people in the U.S. went through hip and knee replacement procedure. The rising demand for plastic surgeries and dental implants is also increasing the demand for medical ceramics. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's growth would be fueled by the robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of major market participants, and the continuous rise in medical ceramics innovation.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global medical ceramics market are:

Kyocera Corporation

CeramTec GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials

Institut Straumann AG

Rauschert GmbH

Tosoh Corporation

3M Company

Company Royal DSM

Elan Technology

Bakony Technical Ceramic Ltd

Zimmer Biomet

Superior Technical Ceramics

QSIL Ceramics GmbH

CoorsTek Inc

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Kuraray Noritake Dental

DePuy Synthes

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

1. Market Ecosystem

2. Timeline Under Consideration

1. Historical Years – 2020

2. Base Year – 2021

3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

3. Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Approach

2. Data Collection Methodology

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Approach

1. Bottom Up

2. Top Down

5. Market Forecasting Model

6. Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS

1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS

1. Drivers

2. Restraints/Challenges

3. Opportunities GLOBAL MEDICAL CERAMICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL

1. Bioinert Ceramics

1. Zirconia

2. Alumina

3. Others

2. Bioactive Ceramics

1. Hydroxyapatite

2. Glass

3. Bioresorbable Ceramics

4. Piezoceramics

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

