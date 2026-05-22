MEDICAL CANNABIS CONSORTIUM LAUNCHES FIRST MULTI-CLINIC PATIENT SURVEY OF ITS KIND

Landmark Insights Reveal 97.6% Of Mental Health Patients Reported Symptom Improvement, With 88.3% Rating It Their Most Effective Treatment Pathway To Date

More than 6,000 patients across four of the UK's largest medical cannabis clinics participated in the survey, including 5,128 patients prescribed treatment for anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder

97.6% reported improvement in symptoms

92.3% reported improvement in sleep

93.5% reported improvement in ability to function day to day

90.7% said medical cannabis was more effective than previous treatments tried

88.3% said it was the most effective treatment they had tried

LONDON, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new multi-clinic patient survey spanning four of the UK's leading medical cannabis providers, Mamedica, Alternaleaf, CB1 Medical and Curaleaf, has revealed findings from the largest pooled UK patient survey of its kind to date on patients prescribed medical cannabis for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The survey gathered responses from 6,282 patients in total, including a 5,128-patient sub-cohort prescribed treatment for anxiety, depression or PTSD, reflecting a population with long-term and often complex clinical needs. Among this group, 97.6% reported improvement in symptoms, 92.3% reported improved sleep, and 93.5% reported improved day-to-day functioning. A further 90.7% said medical cannabis was more effective than previous treatments they had tried, while 88.3% described it as the most effective treatment pathway they had used.

The findings come amid sustained pressure on UK mental health services, with more than four million people in contact with NHS mental health, learning disability and autism services in 2024/25. Published estimates from the STAR*D trial and subsequent analyses suggest around 30% of patients with major depression do not achieve adequate symptom relief after multiple treatment attempts.

While the clinics stress that these cross-sectional, voluntary patient survey findings should not be interpreted as definitive evidence of efficacy, they add to a growing body of real-world evidence, including the UK Medical Cannabis Registry and Project Twenty21, supporting considered prescribing in patients who have not benefited from first-line interventions.

In the UK, medical cannabis can only be prescribed by doctors listed on the GMC Specialist Register under Care Quality Commission-regulated clinical frameworks. The consortium said this is the first time multiple UK medical cannabis clinics have pooled patient experience data at this scale, with plans to repeat the survey annually and support further research into treatment-resistant mental health conditions.

Website: www.mamedica.co.uk