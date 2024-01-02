Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 25.1 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Enhanced training initiatives for healthcare professionals drive proficiency in using diverse aesthetic devices and treatments.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical aesthetic devices market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for medical aesthetic devices is estimated to reach US$ 25.1 billion by the end of 2031.

The pervasive impact of social media platforms shapes beauty ideals, prompting a surge in aesthetic treatments. Increased exposure to curated images and influencer endorsements drives consumer interest in procedures, influencing market growth. The evolving societal norms regarding male grooming and appearance lead to an upsurge in demand for aesthetic treatments among men. The growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures among male demographics becomes a pivotal driver fueling market expansion.

Rising trends in medical tourism for aesthetic procedures drive market growth. Patients seeking cost-effective treatments in emerging markets with advanced healthcare facilities contribute significantly to the market's expansion. Evolving regulatory landscapes and the approval of new indications for existing devices drive market dynamics. Streamlined approval processes and expanded indications for devices propel innovation and market growth.

Increasing emphasis on mental health and psychological well-being correlates with the rise in aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic procedures are seen not only as cosmetic enhancements but also as means to boost self-confidence and mental wellness, influencing market trends.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2022 Size in 2022 US$ 13.7 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 25.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.1 % No. of Pages 238 Pages Segments covered Product Type, Application, End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report

Aesthetic laser & energy devices lead the medical aesthetic devices market, driving advancements in various cosmetic procedures and treatments.

Facial & skin rejuvenation stands out as the leading application segment in the medical aesthetic devices market globally.

Dermatology clinics emerge as the leading end-user segment in the medical aesthetic devices market due to specialized aesthetic procedures offered.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Continuous innovation in laser, energy-based devices, and non-invasive procedures drive market growth, enhancing efficacy and patient safety.

Growing preference for non-surgical cosmetic treatments propel market expansion, driven by minimal downtime and reduced risks.

Rising global aging demographics fuel demand for anti-aging treatments and aesthetic procedures, stimulating market growth.

Increased disposable income levels worldwide drive consumer spending on aesthetic treatments, contributing to market growth.

Evolving beauty perceptions and the pursuit of enhanced appearance globally fuel the demand for diverse aesthetic devices and treatments.

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the market, particularly in the United States , due to heightened investments in aesthetic procedures and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Rising consumer demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments and technological advancements propel market growth significantly.

leads the market, particularly in , due to heightened investments in aesthetic procedures and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Rising consumer demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments and technological advancements propel market growth significantly. Europe , encompassing countries like Germany and the United Kingdom , boasts a mature market driven by increasing awareness and acceptance of aesthetic procedures. Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure safety standards, fostering innovation and expanding the market for various aesthetic devices.

, encompassing countries like and the , boasts a mature market driven by increasing awareness and acceptance of aesthetic procedures. Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure safety standards, fostering innovation and expanding the market for various aesthetic devices. Asia Pacific emerges as a rapidly growing market, driven primarily by Japan , China , and South Korea . Rising disposable incomes, a burgeoning population, and the pursuit of beauty standards fuel market expansion. The region's increasing adoption of advanced technologies and aesthetic procedures further accelerates market growth, indicating immense potential for future development.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The medical aesthetic devices market boasts a competitive landscape defined by key players such as Allergan, Alma Lasers, and Lumenis. Robust research and development initiatives fuel innovation in devices for skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and hair removal. Other notable contenders include Cutera, Cynosure, and Syneron Candela, contributing cutting-edge technologies to the market.

Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent among companies aiming to expand their product portfolios and global presence. Emphasis on technological advancements, safety, and efficacy drives fierce competition, fostering a diverse array of offerings and ensuring a dynamic market responding to evolving consumer needs and preferences in the field of medical aesthetics. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Alma Lasers

AbbVie Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Solta Medical Inc.

Candela Corporation

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Product Portfolio

Alma Lasers pioneers innovative medical aesthetic solutions. Their advanced laser technologies cater to dermatology, plastic surgery, and gynecology, offering versatile platforms for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and minimally invasive procedures, ensuring safe and effective patient outcomes worldwide.

AbbVie Inc. specializes in transformative therapies across immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. Renowned for innovative pharmaceuticals, they prioritize patient-centric solutions, advancing treatments for complex diseases and enhancing healthcare globally with a focus on research-driven excellence.

Cutera Inc. leads in aesthetic energy-based devices. Their platforms cover a wide spectrum, offering laser and other energy-based solutions for skin revitalization, vascular conditions, and body sculpting, delivering high-performance results in the aesthetic industry.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Ablatives Skin Resurfacing Devices Non-ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices Liposuction Devices Skin Tightening Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices

Aesthetic Implants Breast Implants Soft Tissue Implants Aesthetic Dental Implants Others

Facial Aesthetic Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Botulinum Toxin Dermal Fillers



By Application

Facial & Body Contouring

Facial & Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Scar Treatment

Reconstructive Surgery

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

