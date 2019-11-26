MediaTek Announces Dimensity, World's Most Advanced 5G Chipset Family, & Dimensity 1000 5G SoC

Dimensity 1000 is MediaTek's first 5G mobile SoC in its 5G family of chipsets. The single 5G chip solution, with its integrated 5G modem, is a brilliant combination of advanced technologies packed into a 7nm chip and tuned for 5G performance.

"Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek's investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry," said MediaTek President Joe Chen.

"We chose the name Dimensity to highlight how our 5G solutions are driving new waves of innovation and experiences, much like the fabled fifth dimension," added Chen. "Our first announced chip, MediaTek Dimensity 1000, gives consumers a significantly faster, more intelligent and all-around incredible mobile experience."

The first Dimensity powered devices will start hitting the market in Q1 of 2020.

The Dimensity series integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design, delivering significant power savings compared to competing solutions.

The Dimensity 1000 5G SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) and boasts

the world's fastest throughput SoC with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks. The chipset is designed to support stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks, and includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.

It also integrates the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity, offering more than 1Gbps throughput in both downlink and uplink speeds.

Dimensity 1000 is a performance powerhouse, pairing four Arm Cortex-A77 cores operating up to 2.6GHz with four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0GHz. This design enables an optimal balance of high performance and power-efficiency. The chipset is also the world's first to pack Arm Mali-G77 GPU to enable seamless streaming and gaming at 5G speeds.

MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 also comes with a new MediaTek AI Processing Unit - APU 3.0 - with more than double the performance of the previous generation APU. It brings devices a significant performance boost at 4.5 TOPS.

Features and technology in the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 include:

World's First Dual 5G SIM : With the world's first dual 5G SIM technology, in addition to support for services such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), the 5G SoC delivers seamless connectivity across networks and offers consistent speeds.

: With the world's first dual 5G SIM technology, in addition to support for services such as Voice over New Radio (VoNR), the 5G SoC delivers seamless connectivity across networks and offers consistent speeds. Most Power Efficient 5G Modem : The chipset's integrated 5G modem delivers extreme energy efficiency and is a more power efficient design than competing solutions. This compact, integrated design also lets brands use the extra space for other features like a bigger battery or larger camera sensors.

: The chipset's integrated 5G modem delivers extreme energy efficiency and is a more power efficient design than competing solutions. This compact, integrated design also lets brands use the extra space for other features like a bigger battery or larger camera sensors. Seamless Handover: With 5G carrier aggregation, the chipset posts higher average speeds and performs a seamless handover between two connection areas (high speed layer and coverage layer) for seamless high speed connections when users are on the go.

With 5G carrier aggregation, the chipset posts higher average speeds and performs a seamless handover between two connection areas (high speed layer and coverage layer) for seamless high speed connections when users are on the go. Unparalleled Imaging : With the world's first five-core image signal processor (ISP) combined with MediaTek's Imagiq+ technology, Dimensity 1000 provides a truly extraordinary camera and video experience. The chipset supports 80MP cameras sensors at 24 frames per second and a range of multi-camera options such as 32+16MP dual cameras.

: With the world's first five-core image signal processor (ISP) combined with MediaTek's Imagiq+ technology, Dimensity 1000 provides a truly extraordinary camera and video experience. The chipset supports 80MP cameras sensors at 24 frames per second and a range of multi-camera options such as 32+16MP dual cameras. Powerful APU Camera & Video Support: The APU supports advanced AI-camera enhancements for autofocus, auto exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and facial detection, along with the world's first multi-frame video HDR capability.

The APU supports advanced AI-camera enhancements for autofocus, auto exposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and facial detection, along with the world's first multi-frame video HDR capability. Stunning Graphics and Video: The chipset delivers stunning graphics with support for Full HD+ displays up to 120Hz and 2K+ up to 90Hz. Dimensity 1000 is the first mobile SoC to support Google AV1 format up to 4K resolution at 60fps, elevating the video streaming experience to new levels.

"Dimensity 1000 brings the latest connectivity, multimedia, AI, imaging and gaming innovations, all tuned for 5G performance to consumers so they can expect incredible experiences with Dimensity powered 5G devices," said Chen.

Dimensity 1000 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks that are launching in Asia, North America and Europe. For more information and specifications visit the MediaTek Dimensity 5G solutions page.

