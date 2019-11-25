MediaTek and Intel Partner to Bring 5G Connectivity to the Next Generation of PCs

MediaTek announces 5G modem optimized for key laptop segments

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced it is partnering with Intel to bring MediaTek's new 5G modem to PCs. Through this partnership, Intel has been working with MediaTek on the 5G solution for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments. MediaTek is developing the 5G modem and working with partners to manufacture the solution.

Dell and HP are expected to be among the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver laptops powered by Intel and MediaTek's 5G solution. The first rollout of devices is expected for early 2021.

"Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms," said MediaTek President Joe Chen. "5G will usher in the next era of PC experiences, and working with Intel, an industry leader in computing, highlights MediaTek's expertise in designing 5G technology for global markets. With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined."

MediaTek's new 5G modem for PCs is based in part on its Helio M70 5G modem it introduced earlier this year as part of its integrated 5G system-on-chip for the first wave of 5G flagship smartphones.

"5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world," said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. "Intel's partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world's best PCs."

This partnership with Intel continues MediaTek's leadership role in driving the rollout of 5G to the mass market across mobile, home and auto market places. MediaTek has been active in the development of 5G technology, participating in the standardization of the full 5G feature set, and collaborating with industry leaders to establish a 5G industry ecosystem.

