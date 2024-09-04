Mediaspace.global Announces the 2024 Changemakers' Summit and Awards: Call for Entries and Invitations Open

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaspace.global, the award-winning B2B social media platform renowned for connecting leaders across media, marketing, tech, and regulatory sectors, proudly presents the Mediaspace Global Changemakers' Summit and Awards 2024. This exclusive, invite-only event, scheduled for October 30, 2024, will take place virtually and in person in London, providing a unique opportunity for decision-makers and changemakers to engage in global interactive discussions.

The Mediaspace Global Changemakers' Summit is tailored for professionals who recognize the significant transformations occurring within the media and advertising sectors due to market, technology and regulatory impacts, and are eager to stay informed to navigate change or lead the way in some of these transformations.

Attendees from leading companies such as Viber, World Media Group, Publicis, Mindshare, Uber, will join this invite-only forum to meet regulators and innovators from the media, marketing and ad tech, privacy, antitrust, and copyright space.

Call for Entries: Mediaspace Global Changemakers' Awards 2024

Mediaspace.global is opening submissions for the first Mediaspace Global Changemakers' Awards. This groundbreaking initiative invites corporate and startup trailblazers and innovators to showcase their transformative solutions in four pivotal categories within the media and ad space: Digital Advertising, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Monetisation, and Sustainability.

The Changemakers' Awards offer a unique opportunity for progressive solutions from any country at any company size – from corporate projects to startups - to gain recognition outside their current circles and connect with an elite network of decision-makers.

'We're calling on marketers, agencies, media and platform companies and startups who are reshaping the media and advertising landscape to step forward and share their groundbreaking work,' says Kinga Incze, Media Expert, Founder & CEO of Mediaspace.global.

'This is more than just an award—it's a chance to become part of a global network of decision-makers and changemakers and shape the future of our industry. It allows you to expand your network, break through existing barriers, and connect with new individuals' adds Hamish Sandison, Chairman of Mediaspace.global.

Fostering Connections Through the Changemakers' Awards

The Mediaspace Global Changemakers' Awards facilitate knowledge sharing and conversations among top marketing, agency, media, and ad tech executives, innovators, and policymakers at the Changemakers' Summit on 30 October. Rather than a traditional awards ceremony, announcing winners will be part of each interactive session, encouraging participants to engage with peers and explore innovative solutions across four key categories: Digital Advertising, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Monetisation, and Sustainability in the media, marketing and advertising space.

This setting provides unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration, enabling participants to keep up with change and stay ahead in a rapidly transforming industry.

Join the Network

Mediaspace.global invites decision-makers and changemakers from media, ad tech, marketing, tech, law, and government sectors to sign up for Mediaspace.global and participate in this transformative interactive event. For those interested in attending, submitting award entries, or exploring sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kinga Incze at kinga.incze@mediaspace.global or Evgeny Popov at ev@mediaspace.global.

For more information about the summit and awards, visit Mediaspace.global.

About Mediaspace.global

Mediaspace.global is an award-winning B2B social media platform connecting top media and ad executives, marketers, lawyers, policymakers and innovators to facilitate progressive conversations and engaging connections globally, outside our current circles. Mediaspace.global provides its members with unparalleled digital and physical networking opportunities and insights to stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

Contact:

Kinga Incze

Founder & CEO, Mediaspace.global

Email: kinga.incze@mediaspace.global

Evgeny Popov

Sponsorship Inquiries

Email: ev@mediaspace.global