MediaGo Secures Consecutive Honors in the Global Tech Awards AdTech Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recently announced results of the 2025 Global Tech Awards, MediaGo — an intelligent advertising platform — once again secured top honors in the AdTech Excellence category with its newly upgraded smart bidding solution, SmartBid 3.0.

The Global Tech Awards are among the most influential and authoritative recognitions in the technology sector. Its AdTech category highlights the application of technological innovation in the advertising industry and honors platforms and solutions that significantly enhance advertising efficiency and return on investment.

As an intelligent advertising platform serving global markets, MediaGo continues to leverage deep learning technologies to empower advertisers, enabling sustainable growth and cost optimization in highly competitive environments. To address advertisers' common challenges—such as prolonged cold start periods and volatile campaign performance—MediaGo introduced the upgraded SmartBid 3.0 through algorithmic enhancements, bringing substantial improvements in both efficiency and stability.

The upgraded SmartBid 3.0 shortens campaign cold start time by more than half. Its innovative global learning capability not only analyzes historical campaign data within the same account, it also incorporates diverse external signals to support real-time, dynamic adjustments to bidding and budget allocation. This approach enhances spending efficiency and scalability while ensuring cost controllability. Campaigns powered by SmartBid 3.0 achieve an average 58% increase in spend completion rate, and for cost-per-acquisition (CPA) optimized campaigns, the CPA overflow rate is effectively controlled within 1.15— ensuring dual stability in both performance and costs.

With its demonstrated ability to help advertisers significantly shorten the cold start cycle, stabilize campaign delivery, and improve returns in real-world scenarios, SmartBid 3.0 received high praise from the Global Tech Awards judging panel, who noted that it "delivers remarkable performance and value in a highly competitive market."

"We are honored to receive the Global Tech Awards for the second consecutive year. This recognition not only validates our commitment to technological innovation, but also affirms MediaGo's continued focus on creating value for clients," said Jianjing Du, Deputy General Manager, Global Business Unit. "The challenges advertisers encounter in real campaign environments have always been the core driving force behind MediaGo's product optimization. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance deep learning technologies and provide more efficient and practical solutions for global advertisers, supporting their sustained growth amid intense competition."

