Mediafly Transforms Sales Enablement Landscape with Acquisition of iPresent

Combined solution provides "sales enablement for all", ensures sales teams of any size have easy access to effective tools that impact revenue

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediafly , a provider of sales enablement technology, content management and advisory services that create interactive, value-based selling experiences, announced today it has acquired iPresent, a UK-based pioneer of sales enablement. The acquisition brings a sophisticated yet flexible sales enablement solution to any company, of any size and expands Mediafly's global footprint.

From 2013 to 2018, dedicated sales enablement initiatives increased by 39.9%, highlighting companies' desires to equip sales teams with tools to meet the changing needs of customers. Although initiatives are increasing, companies are overwhelmed by the sales enablement process. Barriers like budget, internal adoption, poor implementations, complex integrations and lack of understanding lead to most companies stalling or giving up on their sales enablement process entirely. Without the proper solution, resources and support, companies open the door to declining revenue, missed quotas and misaligned marketing and sales teams. While sales enablement technology is proven to increase revenue by 66%, the predominance of companies, 93%, have yet to implement a sales enablement system.

"There is a huge opportunity for sales teams out there. We're at a point in time where everyone is at least thinking about sales enablement, but for too many, it feels like an expensive, enterprise decision with a lot of risks. It's our vision to deliver a platform accessible to all by eliminating the roadblocks to get started," said Carson Conant, CEO and founder, Mediafly. "Through the acquisition of iPresent, Mediafly is now the first major player in the space to offer sales teams of any size an easy, affordable, and risk-free entry point into sales enablement technology. From there, we can move them as far and fast as they want to go with next-generation sales tools and advisory services proven to improve buyer engagement and increase revenue. Now, a 5-person sales team or a 50,000+ team has a single solution for every stage of their sales enablement journey."

"No one can dispute the pressures placed upon b-to-b sellers given an increasingly complex buying ecosystem and demanding buyer," said Peter Ostrow, Senior Research Director, Sales Enablement Strategies with SiriusDecisions. "Ensuring that sellers have the skills, knowledge and access to assets that drive consultative buyer interactions is imperative, regardless of the size of the organization supporting the seller. Simplifying points of entry for both users and administrators of sales enablement technology solutions is a strong way to empower that process."

The acquisition positions Mediafly as the most comprehensive and agile sales enablement solution platform available. Sales teams of any size, anywhere in the world will now have access to Mediafly's existing Evolved Selling™ portfolio and iPresent's visually striking and easily configurable customizable user interface, along with its quick start, low-cost sign-up model. The powerful combination allows Mediafly to meet companies at any point along the sales enablement journey with one, fully comprehensive platform, which includes sales enablement workshops and advisory services, content management, interactive selling tools like ROI and TCO calculators, sales readiness tools, AI-powered CRM integration and analytics and insights.

"More and more businesses are beginning to develop a Sales Enablement strategy, but until now no single supplier has had a range of tools to support all sales teams whatever their size, complexity and growth aspirations. With our combined capabilities, Mediafly will be the sales enablement solution provider of choice for all companies," said Keith Parrish, CEO of iPresent, incoming Mediafly EVP of European Operations. "Our easy-to-use, interactive user interface combined with Mediafly's focus on enterprise-grade solutions brings the best of both worlds to the sales enablement industry and has the flexibility to evolve with our customers – combating the solutions of competitors that are limited to serving only SMBs or enterprise-grade organizations".

Mediafly is a provider of sales enablement solutions and advisory services that create dynamic, interactive, value-based selling experiences.

