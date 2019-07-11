Media Interactiva Launches New Practice Tests to Train and Certify Professionals in Amazon Web Services

These involve two practice tests aimed at system developers and engineers for the most demanded certifications, which are now available on the MeasureUp website, owned by the Andalusian multinational Media Interactiva, a leader in the edtech industry

SEVILLE, Spain, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Interactiva, the Andalusian multinational leader in the development of educational and instructional technology, now offers system developers and engineers the chance to prepare for certification in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the platform created by the U.S. giant to create applications with greater flexibility, scalability and reliability.

The new practice tests, which also include training materials to ensure certification as an AWS Certified Developer (aimed at developers) and a AWS Certified Solutions Architect (for system engineers) are now available on the MeasureUp website, the latter being a world leader in practice tests and assessments for ICT professional certifications, owned by Media Interactiva since 2014.

Amazon Web Services is the most widely adopted and complete cloud platform in the world, with more than 165 integrated data center services globally.

Main benefits of the new practice tests:

AWS Certified Developer – Associate

Validates developer knowledge and skills.

Demonstrates ability to make correct use, in line with good practices, of the different services and tools within the AWS ecosystem for application development.

Oriented towards a DevOps culture, tending to work by programming applications that do not require a server.

Inclusion of containers in the development process allows the developer to be more efficient when working locally and facilitates the start of any development by abstracting the development of the computer in which it runs.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

Validates knowledge and skills as a system engineer.

Makes it possible to demonstrate the ability to size the infrastructure and meet the requirements of the applications to be deployed by using the different services and tools within the AWS ecosystem, in order to host applications.

Focused on demonstrating knowledge and mastery of the architectural principles of the AWS platform and all the tools that AWS provides for the implementation of secure, reliable and available applications.

The course for developers will validate knowledge and skills for implementation of applications in the Amazon Web Services ecosystem, following the best practices recommended by the company itself. This training is oriented towards a DevOps culture, in which it tends to work by programming applications that do not require a server and in which the code release is channeled through tools for continuous integration and deployment of the AWS platform.

Training aimed at system engineers (Solutions Architect) will for its part validate skills in sizing the infrastructure and meeting the requirements of these applications, making use of the different services and tools AWS includes for application development. In this case, the course is oriented toward communications, networks and servers of this platform, which will serve to host and correctly maintain the applications developed.

MeasureUp, part of Media Interactiva since 2014, is expanding its offerings of practice tests and assessments for IT professional certifications, where it is already a world leader, with contents aimed at the training and assessment of digital skills in programs used by the main companies in the industry, such as Microsoft, VMware, Cisco or CompTIA and now also Amazon Web Services.

MeasureUp, which has been in operation for more than two decades, has seen its activity boosted since its purchase by the Andalusian firm. In just five years, global sales have grown by 30% and nearly 1M practice and assessment tests have been marketed, becoming one of Media Interactiva's strategic business lines.

About Media Interactiva

Media Interactiva -included in the FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies - is a leading Andalusian multinational in the development of educational technology and instructional design aimed at digital skills training and certification, with offices in Seville, New York, Miami and Atlanta. It was founded in 2011 by Sam Brocal to help the educational community, as well as public and private bodies, to face training, validation and certification challenges.

More information at: www.mediainteractiva.com and www.measureup.com.

