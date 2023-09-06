Media Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global media industry is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating an expansion to $3,200.17 billion by 2027, marked by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This expansion is being driven by a dynamic shift in how the industry engages its audiences, particularly through the rising adoption of virtual reality (VR) technology within the TV and radio broadcasting sector.

In this evolving landscape, The Business Research Company (TBRC) plays a pivotal role in assisting businesses operating within the media industry. TBRC's comprehensive reports provide valuable insights and market intelligence that empower media enterprises to make informed decisions.

By leveraging TBRC's research, companies can gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities within the media industry. This knowledge equips businesses to strategically position themselves, create compelling content, and harness the potential of innovative technologies like VR, ensuring they remain at the forefront of an industry that's continually shaping the way we consume media.

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the media industry:

1. Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-commerce-global-market-report

The global social commerce market is anticipated to expand to $689.56 billion by 2027, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The anticipated growth of the social commerce market during the forecast period is driven by the rising prevalence of social media usage.

2. Video Encoders Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-encoders-global-market-report

The market size of video encoders is forecasted to reach $3.01 billion by 2027, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The expansion of the video encoders market is being fueled by the increasing global user base of video streaming platforms.

3. Traditional Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/traditional-radio-advertising-global-market-report

The anticipated CAGR of 2.1% is expected to drive the global traditional radio advertising market to reach a size of $28.33 billion by 2027.

The increasing trend of urbanization is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the traditional radio advertising market in the foreseeable future.

4. AdTech Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adtech-global-market-report

The global ad-tech market is projected to attain a size of $27.42 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The surge in demand for digital advertising is anticipated to be a key driver behind the growth of the ad tech market in the coming years.

5. News Syndicates Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/news-syndicates-global-market-report

The anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% is expected to propel the global news syndicates market to a size of $17.22 billion by 2027.

The substantial increase in internet news subscriptions is playing a significant role in driving the growth of the news syndicates market in the foreseeable future.

6. Enterprise Streaming Media Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-streaming-media-global-market-report

The global market size for enterprise streaming media is projected to achieve $68.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.

The growth of the enterprise streaming media market is expected to be driven by the escalating adoption of video conferencing solutions in the coming years.

7. Entertainment Robots Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/entertainment-robots-global-market-report

The anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% is poised to drive the global entertainment robots market to a size of $70.35 billion by 2027.

The rising adoption of robots is expected to be a key factor propelling the growth of the entertainment robots market in the foreseeable future.

8. Sports Sponsorship Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-sponsorship-global-market-report

The projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% is anticipated to lead the global sports sponsorship market to a size of $79.42 billion by 2027.

The increasing prevalence of sports events is expected to play a significant role in driving the growth of the sports sponsorship market in the coming years.

9. Digital Ad Spending Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-ad-spending-global-market-report

The prominent trend making waves in the digital ad spending market is the rapid advancement of technology. Leading companies in the market are strategically incorporating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), machine learning, and blockchain technology to maintain their competitive edge and market position. These innovations are reshaping the landscape of digital advertising, offering advertisers and marketers powerful tools to reach and engage their target audiences more effectively.

10. Social Media Management Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-management-global-market-report

The anticipated growth of the social media management market is strongly driven by the increasing and widespread penetration of social media platforms. Social media, characterized as an internet-based communication service, enables individuals to share various forms of content, including text and multimedia, within virtual networks and communities. Additionally, it provides a platform for users to generate web content. This growing ubiquity of social media usage is expected to be a significant catalyst for the expansion of the social media management market in the foreseeable future.

11. Entertainment And Media Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/entertainment-and-media-global-market-report

The global market size for entertainment and media is projected to reach $3,304.51 billion by 2027, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The expanding prevalence of smartphones is expected to be a key driver in boosting the growth of the entertainment and media market in the coming years.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company