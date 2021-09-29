MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor

NEWTOWN, Pa. and BERLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: In this webinar [presented by EPAM Systems, Inc.], learn how EPAM is partnering with Google to help organizations accelerate their database migrations to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using migVisor for GCP, an automated database migration assessment tool.

The 45-minute webinar provides details on:

How to move legacy On-Prem Oracle & SQL Server Databases to Cloud SQL.

The way EPAM handles customer care throughout a migration journey.

Details on migVisor's automated TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) analysis.

EPAM's database assessment, application modernization and migration offerings.

Speakers

Jeff Westenhaver, Senior Account Manager, EPAM Systems, Inc.

Kilian Braune, Senior Manager, Partner Sales, EPAM Systems, Inc.

WHY: The pandemic accelerated the need for organizations to adopt digital, data and cloud modernization solutions. Cloud migration projects are large organizational-wide undertakings that require industry experts, advanced tooling systems, specialized engineering experience and up-front cost analysis and reporting to address those digital transformation needs.

WHO IS IT FOR: Enterprise organizations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Netherlands who are looking to de-risk their journey to the cloud and accelerate their modernization projects.

WHEN: Thursday, October 28, 2021; 14:00 CEST/ 13:00 BST/ 08:00 EST

WHERE: Online – Register Here

