Media Alert: Supermicro Announces Second Open Storage Summit

Supermicro CEO, Nutanix CEO, and Intel VP Highlight the Latest Storage System Innovations and Software-Defined Storage Solutions for Enterprise, Data Center, and Cloud Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 27-29, 2021, Supermicro's three-day Open Storage Summit 2021 is a virtual event bringing together industry experts and thought leaders in server storage technology and data center applications to discuss and present the latest developments in software-defined storage. The Open Storage Summit 2021 is the leading online conference for innovations in all the latest storage technologies, groundbreaking ideas, and compelling insights on future storage trends.

The event will commence with keynote presentations from Nutanix, Intel, and Supermicro senior executives on the latest software-defined storage (SDS) technology developments for enterprise, data center, and multi-cloud infrastructure, and an overview of Supermicro's expansive storage system product lines.

Keynote presenters include: Charles Liang, Supermicro CEO and Founder; Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix CEO; Tarkan Maner, CCO, Nutanix; Alper Ilkbahar, VP & GM, Data Center Memory and Storage Solutions, Intel

In addition to a live panel discussion on SDS technology led by IDC, each day, there will also be SDS technology sessions that feature Commvault, Intel, Nebulon, NVIDIA, OSNexus, Panasas Quantum, Red Hat, Rozo, Seagate, and WekaIO.

What: Supermicro Open Storage Summit 2021

Where: Virtual

When:

July 27, 2021 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 PM CEST / Asia-Pacific - July 28, 2021 - 10:00 AM GMT+8

- /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / / - - 10:00 AM GMT+8 July 28, 2021 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 PM CEST / Asia-Pacific - July 28, 2021 - 10:00 AM GMT+8

- /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / / - - 10:00 AM GMT+8 July 29, 2021 - North America /EMEA –10:00 AM PDT / 19:00 PM CEST / Asia-Pacific - July 28, 2021 - 10:00 AM GMT+8

All sessions and information will remain available online for one year.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com



SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.