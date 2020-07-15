Media Alert: Supermicro Announces First Storage Summit

Supermicro CEO, Nutanix CEO, and Intel SVP Highlight the Latest Storage System Innovations and Storage Solutions for Dynamic Markets including Enterprise, Data Centers, and Cloud

SAN JOSE, California, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2020, Supermicro will present its first online Storage Summit bringing together key representatives from Supermicro and its partners to present the latest developments in storage technology for enterprises, data centers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Confirmed presenters include Charles Liang, Supermicro CEO and Founder; Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix Founder, CEO & Chairman; and, Rob Crooke, Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Intel NSG.

What: Supermicro First Storage Summit

Where: This is a digital-only event – it will include presentations and in-depth breakout sessions with live Q&A

When:

North America /EMEA - July 28, 2020 9:00 a.m. PDT

/EMEA - Asia-Pacific - July 29, 2020 - 9:00 a.m. GMT+8

All sessions and information will remain live for a year.

Who: Executives from Supermicro, Nutanix, and Intel.

Session highlights include:

Keynote session (Supermicro, Nutanix, and Intel)

Technology breakout sessions:

NVMe for High-Performance AI and HPC



High-Capacity Storage and Expansion



Enabling Technologies for HCI



Scale-Out Storage Solutions for Cloud Applications

Please click here for more information and to register.

