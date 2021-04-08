Media Alert For 2021 Global Scientific Summit On COVID-19
08 Apr, 2021, 14:00 BST
APRIL 15, 2021 | 10 AM – 1:30 PM EDT | 2 PM – 5:30 PM GMT
World Travel & Tourism Council, Carnival Corporation & Hilton welcome the U.S. Travel Association as the newest sponsor of the Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19
Event will bring together world's foremost science and public health experts for a free, virtual public forum on proven insights and best practices for moving beyond the pandemic
WHEN:
Thursday, April 15, 2021
WHERE:
To register for the event, click here: https://covidsciencesummit.com/.
Attendees are invited to submit questions for panelists prior to the event at https://covidsciencesummit.com/.
WHAT:
The 2021 Global Scientific Summit on COVID-19 is being hosted by Carnival Corporation and WTTC, as well as supporting sponsors Hilton Worldwide Holdings and the U.S. Travel Association. The virtual event will explore the most up-to-date science on COVID-19 to inform practical approaches and best practices for moving beyond the pandemic.
The event will focus on the most up-to-date science amassed from the past year of studying COVID-19, including how best to address the many ongoing questions about how the virus will affect society, travel and day-to-day activities moving forward. The Summit will feature world-renowned medical, epidemiological and public health experts to explore and share recent findings and daily practices to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a post-pandemic future.
Panels will include fact-based discussions sharing the latest insights on epidemiology, screening, testing and tracing, therapeutics, vaccines, practical prevention and mitigation practices and more, including:
The event is designed for the general public, and it is free to attend all or parts of the discussion. Registration is now open at https://covidsciencesummit.com/.
WHO:
The virtual Summit is hosted by World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, and Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company. Hilton Worldwide Holdings and the U.S. Travel Association are supporting sponsors of the event. Moderators include:
WHO (cont'd):
Donald and Guevara will encourage straightforward, easy-to-understand and fact-based discussions sharing the latest insights on epidemiology, screening, testing and tracing, therapeutics, vaccines, practical prevention and mitigation practices and more. Panelists include (in alphabetical order):
NEXT STEP:
Register for the event at: https://covidsciencesummit.com/.
