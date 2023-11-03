Media Advisory: Hut 8 to Release Q3 2023 Results November 14

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and provider of high-performance computing, will be releasing results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 via a conference call on November 14, 2023.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. Logo

Who: Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.



What: Hut 8 executives will review the company's third quarter financial results

and comment on recent corporate developments.



When: Results will be shared via media release and on the Company's website

at https://hut8.com/investors/ on November 14, 2023. The conference

call and webinar will begin at 10 a.m. ET.



Where: The webcast can be viewed with the following link:

https://ow.ly/UzQJ50Q3GnE

About Hut 8

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8's seasoned executive team is bullish on building and operating computing infrastructure that powers Bitcoin mining, traditional data centres, and emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Hut 8's infrastructure portfolio includes seven sites: five high performance computing data centres across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, managed services, A.I., machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and two Bitcoin mining sites located in Southern Alberta. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Mining.

Hut 8 Investor Relations, Sue Ennis, sue@hut8.io; Hut 8 Media Relations, Erin Dermer, erin.dermer@hut8.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265368/Hut_8_Mining_Corp_Media_Advisory__Hut_8_to_Release_Q3_2023_Resul.jpg