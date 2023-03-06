Media advisory: Hut 8 to Release 2022 Financial Results March 9

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT ) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, will be releasing results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2022 via a conference call on March 9, 2023.



Who: Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.

What: Hut 8 executives will review the company's 2022 financial results and comment on recent corporate developments.

Hut 8 Mining Corp Logo (CNW Group/Hut 8 Mining Corp)

When: Results will be shared via media release and on the Company's website at https://hut8.io/investors/ by 9:30 a.m. ET on March 9, 2023. The conference call and webinar will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Where: Those joining via telephone should dial in 10 minutes early.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3YEOkEJ to receive an instant, automated call back that will place you in the conference

Those joining via operator should dial in 5-10 minutes early to: 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free, North America ) and use access code: 42748613#

About Hut 8

