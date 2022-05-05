Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Second Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on May 25, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:15 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

via telephone at 1 (800) 898-3989 or (416) 406-0743 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 1539938#

via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, June 25, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4221349#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until August 26, 2022

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956, Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

