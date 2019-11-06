Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 3, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 7865067#

via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, February 24, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2812262#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Monday, February 24, 2020.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Tom Little, Toronto, tom.little@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

