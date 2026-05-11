MEDIA ADVISORY - HILL 70 MEMORIAL PARK TO INAUGURATE BRUTINEL VISITORS PAVILION ON JUNE 10, 2026

KINGSTON, ON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, 10 June 2026, Hill 70 Memorial Park in Loos-en-Gohelle, France, will inaugurate the Brutinel Visitors Pavilion, the visitor facility honouring Brigadier-General Raymond Brutinel — the French-born Canadian officer whose innovations in motorized machine-gun warfare helped shape Allied tactics in the First World War.

Hill 70 Memorial Project logo

The ceremony will also highlight the significance of the Battle of Hill 70 (August 1917), the first major operation of the Canadian Corps under Lieutenant-General Sir Arthur Currie and one of Canada's defining victories of the war.

When

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Ceremony begins: 12:45h local time, CEST

Media arrival and accreditation from: 12:00h

Where

Hill 70 Memorial Park

Rue Louis Faidherbe

62750 Loos-en-Gohelle

France

50°27'10.7"N 2°48'01.9"

Why it matters

A defining Canadian battle on French soil. Hill 70 was the first major action of the Canadian Corps under Canadian command, planned and led by Sir Arthur Currie as Canada shifted from taking orders to giving them.

Strategic impact. The capture and defence of Hill 70, overlooking Lens, inflicted heavy casualties on German forces and helped tie down enemy divisions which otherwise would have reinforced the British led offensive in Passchendaele.

A Franco-Canadian story. Raymond Brutinel, born in France and later a Canadian officer, founded the Canadian Automobile (later Motor) Machine Gun Brigade and helped pioneer motorized and indirect machine-gun fire across the British forces. For his actions, he was subsequently awarded The Order of the Bath (CB), The Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG), The Distinguished Service Order (DSO), The Croix de Guerre (CdG) and The Legion of Honor (L.d'H). During the Second World War, he served with the French Resistance.

A permanent place of learning. Hill 70 Memorial Park is the only memorial in Europe dedicated specifically to the Battle of Hill 70 and serves as a place of remembrance and interpretation for Canadian, French, British and Belgian visitors alike.

Relevance today. At a time of renewed instability and debate about how countries safeguard their own sovereignty and contribute to collective security, Hill 70 is a reminder of how a middle power can come into its own by investing in capable forces and clear leadership.

Program highlights for media:

Official remarks by Canadian and French representatives

Dedication of the Brutinel Visitor Pavilion

Short guided tour of the Hill 70 Memorial Park

Ceremony of remembrance for Canadian casualties of the battle

Photo and interview opportunities with dignitaries, historians and Hill 70 Memorial Park representatives

Visual opportunities:

Exterior shots of Hill 70 Memorial Park and the Monument

Unveiling of the Brutinel Visitor Pavilion

Flags of Canada and France

Hill 70 landscape around Loos-en-Gohelle and Lens

Ceremonial laying of wreaths

Live pipe band performance

School children placing flags on headstones

About Hill 70 Memorial Project:

Hill 70 Memorial Park honours the Canadian Corps' victory in the August 1917 Battle of Hill 70, where more than 100,000 Canadians fought under Canadian command to seize and hold the high ground overlooking Lens in northern France. In ten days of intense fighting, Canadian troops repelled repeated counter–attacks, inflicted heavy losses on German forces, helping to cement Canada's reputation as an effective, independent fighting force. Completed in 2019, the Memorial Park's monument, amphitheatre and interpretive trails provide the only dedicated site in the world where visitors can learn about and reflect on this pivotal moment in Canada's emergence as a nation on the Western Front.

Media accreditation & contacts:

To register for accreditation, receive the media kit, or request advance interviews, please contact:

Sonny Wong

Media

Hill 70 Memorial Park

Email: media@hill70.ca

Phone: +1-604-880-3758

Web: www.hill70.ca

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