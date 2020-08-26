MedGenome announces Strategic Collaboration in Parkinson's Disease with Denali Therapeutics

FOSTER CITY, California, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedGenome, a leading genomic diagnostics, research and data company based in Foster City, CA and Bangalore, India, today announced that it has formed a strategic discovery collaboration focused on novel discoveries in Parkinson's Disease ("PD") with Denali Therapeutics.

MedGenome has built the largest South Asian clinico-genomic datasets through its market leading genomic diagnostics business, public-private partnership with the GenomeAsia100K initiative, and collaborations with leading hospitals and clinicians in the US and India. Denali and MedGenome will collaborate on applying genomics to analyze and identify novel genes and variants associated with PD, to help discover and develop new therapies for this devastating disease.

"Our collaboration with Denali underscores the untapped potential of genomically under-represented population groups, in particular those from South Asia, with unique population history, and highlights MedGenome's deep genomics expertise and extensive network of clinical collaborators in India and South Asia. We look forward to working with Denali, a global leader in neurodegenerative disease, to lay the foundations for discoveries that will bring meaningful therapies for Parkinson's Disease patients around the world," said Rayman Mathoda, CEO of MedGenome's Genomic Medicines division.

"Our aim at Denali is to defeat neurodegeneration, and identification of novel degenogenes or disease modifying variants is important to enhance our understanding of Parkinson's disease biology," said Joe Lewcock, Ph.D., CSO of Denali. "We are excited to partner with MedGenome, given its substantial genomics expertise to explore novel genetic contributors to PD."

MedGenome (www.medgenome.com) is a global leader in personalized medicine with 3 core businesses spanning genomic diagnostics, genomic research, and genomic medicine. MedGenome has a world class high-throughput Next-Generation Sequencing facility and bioinformatics team in Foster City, California, supporting biomarker identification, target discovery, and pre-clinical and clinical research programs for bio-pharma and academic institutions in the US, Europe and Canada. MedGenome is a market leader in genetic diagnostic testing in India and has created the largest known clinico-genomic datasets on South Asian populations. MedGenome has developed algorithms and tools to correlate genomic data with clinical and phenotypic information to provide deep insight into both rare and complex diseases at a genetic and molecular level to support drug development and personalized medicine programs.

