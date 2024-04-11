Medallia Recognized as a Leader in SPARK Matrix™ Customer Journey Analytics Report 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. , the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ Customer Journey Analytics (CJA), 2023. It includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Journey Analytics vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"This recognition as a leader in the SPARK Matrix report for customer journey analytics underscores our continued commitment to helping organizations deliver personalized customer experiences that drive loyalty and business growth," said Alex Glanz, EVP of Strategy at Medallia. "Our unwavering focus on artificial intelligence-driven innovation and customer success will continue to propel us forward as the leading customer journey analytics provider."

The report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the CJA market, evaluates vendors based on their capability, customer traction, and market impact. Medallia's position as a leader is a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional customer journeys across all touchpoints.

Medallia's key strengths highlighted in the report include:

Medallia's connected portfolio of solutions combine customer data from journeys and life cycles, offering a complete view of individual customer experiences. Actionable Insights: Role-based reports, intuitive workflows, and AI-driven insights empower organizations to identify pain points and make data-driven decisions.

Role-based reports, intuitive workflows, and AI-driven insights empower organizations to identify pain points and make data-driven decisions. Real-Time Personalization: The acquisition and integration of Thunderhead's journey orchestration capabilities (now known as Medallia Experience Orchestration ) enable delivery of personalized interactions based on real-time feedback and intent-based data.

Ability to capture and link customer data across devices and touchpoints, creating a unified customer profile and driving real-time personalization. AI-Powered Innovation: Users can build custom AI models and analytics for unstructured data, facilitating rapid model creation and training.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Medallia offers a centralized experience personalized strategy that allows organizations to create personalized experiences to unify centricity of customer data, prioritize the next-best experience derived from intent-based customer data, and promote cross-functional collaboration. The company through Medallia Experience Cloud & Medallia Experience Orchestration offerings empowers its users to visualize customer interactions, behaviours, & journeys, gain insights into the intent & perspective of customers, and combine feedback data with journey visuals to understand how customers navigate through customer lifecycle stages across engagement channels."

SPARK Matrix™ Report notes "Medallia's deep industry expertise and focus on customer centricity further contribute to its success in the CJA market. The company's unified platform, strong AI capabilities, and commitment to actionability make it a compelling choice for organizations seeking to optimize customer journeys."

To download the SPARK Matrix™ Customer Experience & Commerce Customer Journey Analytics, 2023 Market Insights, Competitive Evaluation, and Vendor Rankings report, visit: https://www.medallia.com/resource/medallia-named-leader-spark-matrix-cja-2023/

