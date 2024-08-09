Mecpow Revolutionizes Your Craft Projects with X4 Series Desktop Laser Engravers and Various Tool Options

BERLIN, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecpow, a pioneer in innovative crafting solutions, introduces the X4 series laser engraving machines, compliant with European IEC Class 1 and US FDA Class 1 safety standards, along with the MP-30 mug press, the MP-3881 heat press, and the MIG-120 and MMA-120 welding machines, designed to revolutionize possibilities for home creators and DIY enthusiasts.

Mecpow X4/X4 Pro Engraving Machines

Safe and Enclosed Design

The X4 Pro features a fully enclosed, transparent cover that ensures superior laser filtration and user safety while providing excellent visibility. It complies with European IEC Class 1 and US FDA Class 1 standards.

Powerful Laser Module

The X4 series includes a 22W laser module capable of engraving and cutting materials such as wood, acrylic, and metal. It is compatible with LightBurn, LaserGRBL, and the MKSLaser app for iPhone and Android devices, allowing users to upload photos directly from their mobile devices.

User-Friendly Design

The X4 series incorporates a built-in multifunction control panel for standalone operation, simplifying engraving for users of all skill levels.

Enhanced Safety Features

The X4 series has integrated flame, tilt, and safety door sensors, along with an emergency stop switch. The X4 Pro also adds LED lighting and a camera module for improved visibility and precise object positioning.

MP-3881 Heat Press: An 8-in-1 versatile machine for applying graphics to metal pots, t-shirts, hats, mugs, and plates. Its advanced dual-tube heating technology ensures even heat distribution for professional-grade embossing.

MP-30 Mug Press: A versatile DIY tool designed for a variety of mugs and tumblers. It boasts an LCD control panel and a large 30 ounce capacity, making it ideal for personalizing your favorite drinkware.

MIG-120/MMA-120 Welding Machines: Dual-voltage welding machines feature a safety protection system, support for both MIG and MMA welding modes, adjustable welding current, and a portable handle, making them suitable for welding applications in various countries.

Pricing & Availability

The X4 series will be available starting August 10, while the other products will be available starting July 30. All will be on Mecpow.com, Geekbuying, Geekmaxi, and Amazon in the EU and US.

About Mecpow

Mecpow is a brand dedicated to empowering creators with reliable and innovative tools. With a focus on safety, quality, and user experience, Mecpow continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of home crafting.