Mecademic's Micro-SCARA is Now Available for Pre-Order

MONTREAL and MUNICH, Germany, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecademic is pleased to announce and showcase its latest robotic innovation at Automatica in Munich. Early Access Program participants are testing this micro-SCARA robot across micro-automation applications that feature requirements such as high precision, speed, and a small footprint.

Mecademic's Micro-SCARA now available for pre-order.

"We launched the Early Access Program for our SCARA robot in May. This program included select distributors, integrators, and end customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. We greatly appreciate the level of application testing and feedback from these selected experts," shared Philippe Beaulieu, Chief Commercial Officer at Mecademic Inc. He continues, "We are preparing for large-scale production to fulfill the pre-orders for this new micro-SCARA robot."

Building on the success and design principles of its Meca500 six-axis robotic arm is this latest micro-SCARA robot. Offering fast cycle times, precision, flexible programming, and space optimization, this micro-SCARA is ideal for small component design and manufacturing applications in electronics, optics, medical devices, and many other industries.



"As part of the Early Access Program for Mecademic's new micro-SCARA robot, we have been impressed with its performance and design. We feel the compact size and precision uniquely meets the strong demand we see in micro automation," stated Marcus Frei, CEO at NEXT. robotics. He continues, "Adding this SCARA robot to our comprehensive product portfolio amplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions."

Visit Booth #B4.302 at Automatica to see this latest innovation from Mecademic in action with Next Robotics.

For more information, contact us at sales@mecademic.com or complete our pre-order form .

About Mecademic

Mecademic is an award-winning robotics designer and manufacturer based in Montreal, Canada. We make the world's smallest, most precise, easy-to-use industrial robotic arms. Our customers have come to rely on us to automate precision tasks and delicate manipulations for the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, jewelry, and other industries. Learn more about us .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141831/Mecademic_Industrial_Robotics_Mecademic_s_Micro_SCARA_is_Now_Ava.jpg

SOURCE Mecademic Industrial Robotics