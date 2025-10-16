MeasureUp launches LEARN: the new platform that transforms IT certification preparation

LEARN is MeasureUp's new digital learning platform designed to help IT professionals get "certification-ready" faster and more effectively.

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp, a global leader in IT certification simulations and practice tests, today announced the launch of MeasureUp LEARN, its new training platform designed to revolutionize the way students and professionals prepare for certification exams.

A major step forward for students and professionals

LEARN is MeasureUp’s new learning platform designed to help IT professionals get “certification-ready.”

MeasureUp LEARN combines a modern and intuitive interface with advanced analytics, tracking, and personalization. The platform delivers a faster, smarter, and more secure experience, enabling users to accelerate preparation and significantly increase their chances of success on exam day.

Students benefit from a smart dashboard that centralizes training resources and allows them to monitor progress in real time. Its learning analytics system highlights strengths and weaknesses instantly, while enhanced reporting makes it easier to review results and learn from mistakes. The platform also introduces features such as a preparation calendar, personalized retests, and digital badges through Credly, turning the certification journey into a motivating and results-driven process.

"MeasureUp LEARN represents a key milestone in our mission: to make certification preparation more efficient and impactful. With this platform, we don't just train candidates to pass an exam—we give them confidence and control over their own progress," explained Jesús Sierra, CMO of MeasureUp.

A strategic ally for organizations

For companies and educational institutions, the value of MeasureUp LEARN lies in the way it empowers employees and students with a more effective, motivating, and secure learning experience. By helping individuals prepare better and succeed with greater confidence, organizations benefit through higher certification success rates, stronger engagement, and improved employability across their teams.

With its scalable and modular architecture, MeasureUp LEARN adapts to organizations of any size. Enterprise-level security and continuous innovation ensure a reliable and future-ready solution that grows with the needs of the business.

"The digital transformation of learning requires platforms that combine rigor, data, and motivation. With MeasureUp LEARN we offer organizations a comprehensive solution to train digital talent, shorten the learning curve, and increase employability," added Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp.

Continuous innovation ahead

The launch of MeasureUp LEARN marks the beginning of an ambitious roadmap of innovation.

In the coming months, the platform will introduce AI-powered guided learning journeys, adaptive tests that adapt in real time to each student's performance, and automatic translation of content into more than 20 languages.

It will also integrate seamlessly with LTI environments and proctoring systems, opening the door to easier adoption in universities, training centers, and global corporations.

Trusted by millions

In its more than 25 years of history, MeasureUp has helped over eight million students and professionals worldwide prepare for certification, with resources aligned to leading vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, CompTIA, and ISC2.

With MeasureUp LEARN, the company consolidates its commitment to helping individuals and organizations achieve their certification goals faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

The platform is now available to all users at www.measureup.com/learn.

