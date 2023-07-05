MeasureUp launches an exclusive partnership program aimed at helping over 10 million people to improve their current working conditions through the power of education

This plan has a unique offer for all types of organizations that are willing to build a better world by training and certifying millions of people by the year 2025.

MIAMI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp, a world leader in providing preparation for official professional ICT certifications, has designed a program whose aim is to help millions of people improve their working conditions by training and becoming certified in technological skills.

Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp

Over the last 25 years, MeasureUp has created quality educational content, earning the trust of leaders in the ICT sector, becoming an official provider for Cisco, VMware or Microsoft at different stages during the company's growth. Its practice tests are an educational reference point for anyone, from large organizations to students, who wants to get trained in the most popular technologies and pursue the goal of not only learning but also becoming officially certified.

This is possible thanks to the outstanding quality of the content and the versatility of the educational platform on which MeasureUp is based, Pedagoo. This platform has the benefit of working in two different modes: certification and practice. In certification mode, the student is presented with an evaluation that faithfully replicates what they will face on the day of the exam in terms of level of difficulty, types of questions, and technical content. Using practice mode, the student can personalize each session according to their training needs and broaden their knowledge by reading the exhaustive explanations and consulting the external references provided for each question.

The MeasureUp methodology, based on exam training, has increased the pass rate in thousands of organizations, which have seen their staff increase the number of certificates after adopting MeasureUp as a training solution. All of them agree that the confidence and security with which they face the exam has been exponentially increased by training with MeasureUp's material.

At a time when people are beginning to cast doubt on the reliability and trustworthiness of artificial intelligence content, MeasureUp continues to trust in original content created by leading technology experts. In addition, its anti-plagiarism tools ensure that quality and originality are guaranteed. In recent years, investment in technological innovation has led MeasureUp to facilitate the connection and integration with its partners and clients, either through its own learning management system (LMS), the Microsoft Teams tool or their own personalized digital library.

In the second half of the year, MeasureUp will present its flagship project for 2023, ITalentUp, aimed at recruitment companies and human resources departments. This is a new application that, together with the complete catalog of nearly 40,000 MeasureUp questions, will allow the creation of technical evaluations in a quick, simple way that will reduce time and cost in a company's selection processes.

This link lists all the educational solutions aimed at companies and organizations: https://www.measureup.com/measureup-business-solution

About MeasureUp

MeasureUp, part of the Media Interactiva business group, is the world leader in exam simulations and evaluations for official certifications in the IT sector.

With over 400 tests and close to 40,000 questions, its customers can prepare for the certification exams of the largest technology manufacturers. MeasureUp is an authorized practice test provider for companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA, VMware, AWS, and PMI, among others.

Since joining Media Interactiva in 2014, MeasureUp has helped more than 5 million people become certified in more than 180 countries around the world. The goal is to continue this legacy and contribute to a better society through education.

