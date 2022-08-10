Measurement and Test Equipment Market to Garner $46.64 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 5.22% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for modular instrument by product designers and manufacturers, and adoption of electronic devices paired with surge in demand for high-performance and power-efficient electronic devices have boosted the growth of the global measurement and test equipment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Measurement and Test Equipment Market By Type (Product, Services), Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Industrial, Healthcare, Semiconductor and Electronics, Education and Government, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global measurement and test equipment industry was accounted for $28.13 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $46.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in demand for modular instrument by product designers and manufacturers, and adoption of electronic devices paired with surge in demand for high-performance and power-efficient electronic devices have boosted the growth of the global measurement and test equipment market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high installation and ownership costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of 5G technology is anticipated to open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $28.13 billion Market Size in 2031 $46.64 billion CAGR 5.22 % No. of Pages in Report 471 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for modular instruments especially from product designers and manufacturers Increase in demand for high-performance and power efficient electronic devices Opportunities Advent of 5G technology Deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) networks Restrains Strong inclination of end users toward adoption of measurement and test equipment on rental basis

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the pandemic due to extension of lockdowns and the imposition of strict regulations by the government. The prolonged lockdown and lack of workforce halted production and manufacturing activities across the globe.

Due to the pandemic, demand for power from commercial applications decreased significantly. Moreover, it disrupted the supply chain and created a gap in supply and demand.

The healthcare segment dominated the market

By application, the healthcare segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than nearly one-fifth of the global measurement and test equipment market. However, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2031. In addition, the automotive segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. Automotive testing puts full vehicles, components and systems through a series of laboratory, virtual and real world assessments to ensure it is safe, reliable and compliant with safety regulations. Rise in stringent emission norms to prevent environment is significantly boosting the growth of measurement and test equipment market in automotive sector.

The services segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By type, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2031. However, the product segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global measurement and test equipment market, due to increase in demand for advanced technology electronic products.

Asia-Pacific held the highest share

By region, the global measurement and test equipment market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period, due to increasing technological innovations across various end user verticals such as automotive, manufacturing, semiconductor and others. In addition, major players in the region are focused toward investing substantial amount on R&D activities and innovation to introduce advanced embedded electronic devices, components such as sensors and actuators, and software solutions to meet the emerging demand and gain competitive edge in the market. This fuels the market growth in the region.

Major Market Players

Advantest Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Anritsu Corporation

Exfo Inc.

Fortive Corporation

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Owon Technology Inc.

Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd.

Rigol Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Spectris Plc

Teledyne Technologies

Uni-Trend Technology ( China ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global measurement and test equipment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the measurement and test equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing measurement and test equipment market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the measurement and test equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global measurement and test equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, measurement and test equipment market forecast and market growth strategies.

Measurement and Test Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Industrial

Healthcare

Semiconductor and Electronics

Education and Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Type:

Product

Product Type



General Purpose Test Equipment





Mechanical Test Equipment



Services



Services Type





Calibration Services







Repair or After Sale Services







Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



United Kingdom



Spain



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

SOURCE Allied Market Research