ME+EM Named One of Britain's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Off the back of this exciting global growth, in Spring 2022 ME+EM raised £55m from investors, led by Highland Europe.

With 30% of sales now coming from international markets, ME+EM aims next to accelerate its international expansion, predominantly in the US. In 2019, ME+EM launched its US website and began sending its monthly lookbook to the States. Since then online US sales have grown almost 700%.

To support this growth in the US (including the opening of stores in 2023), as well as two other key international markets - Canada and Australia - ME+EM expects to hire over 50 heads over the coming year.

About ME+EM

Founded in 2009 by Clare Hornby, ME+EM provides women with beautifully-made, luxury clothing that doesn't come with an extortionate designer price tag. In order to achieve this, ME+EM operates as a direct-to-consumer business, eliminating middlemen and wholesalers in order to provide exceptional quality for an accessible price.

Delivered in 14 tightly edited collections a year, each curated to serve the customer in that moment, ME+EM is built with busy women in mind. 'Intelligent style' is the brand's mantra, and informs a rigorous design process that provides flattering top-to-toe outfits that function in the real world.

ME+EM launched with a range of luxury loungewear that quickly evolved to include ready-to-wear and most recently, shoes and accessories. But it was these origins as a loungewear label that served ME+EM particularly well during the pandemic lockdowns, becoming a customer favourite for luxury pieces to wear at home. Fans of the brand include the Royal family, Helen Mirren, Cat Deeley, Erin O'Connor and Claudia Winkleman.

