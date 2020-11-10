mdgroup Joins The Beryl Institute Community

Membership Provides Connection to Largest Community of Healthcare Leaders Committed to Improving the Patient Experience

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mdgroup, a global digital and patient services company, recently joined The Beryl Institute community as an organisational member. Organisational members create market distinction by supporting a culture where staff at all levels have access to patient experience resources and show their understanding that patient experience is an integration of quality, safety and service.

"Our commitment to put the patient first in all that we do is critical to creating remarkable patient experiences and delivering high-performance outcomes for our clinical research partners. The Beryl Institute offers a collaborative platform that will allow us to continue to improve the clinical trial experience for patients," said Tarquin Scadding-Hunt, CEO, mdgroup.

The Institute serves as a resource for shared information and proven practices, a dynamic incubator of leading research and new ideas and an interactive connector of leaders and practitioners. With this membership, mdgroup gains access to the growing number of resources that will support leading a positive patient experience effort at their organisation.

"We are honored mdgroup has joined The Beryl Institute community as an organisation member. This action represents their clear, public and committed stand on the importance and impact of a positive patient experience," said Jason Wolf, President of The Beryl Institute. "In becoming an organisational member, mdgroup, has reinforced a central point in healthcare today, that people across all roles in healthcare can and do impact the patient experience and should have access to information and colleagues that will support them in their efforts."

About mdgroup

mdgroup is a global digital and patient services company. We're making life better for patients taking part in clinical trials around the world. Through our digitally enabled services, we deliver remarkable patient experiences to achieve clinical trial excellence.

For more information visit www.mdgroup.com

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is the global community committed to elevating the human experience in health. We believe human experience is grounded in experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

For more information about membership with The Beryl Institute, visit https://www.theberylinstitute.org/page/MembershipOverview

Sophie Turton

mdgroup

+44 1344 300 808

+1 (267) 777 7807

info@mdgroup.com

Related Links

mdgroup.com



SOURCE mdgroup